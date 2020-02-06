Media Silence After Stamp on Celtic Player

After the intensity of the debate that surrounded Leigh Griffiths after he was accused of stamping on Sam Woods in the Hamilton game – can we expect the same experts to call this stamp on Scott Brown? I won’t hold my breath.

Leigh had to look at the villain when Sam Woods grabbed his foot while he was on the floor. Of course his foot had to come down and the player had to put all his weight on his left foot to make sure he didn’t hit the Hamilton player hard. However, many experts asked to ban the player for the stamp and the debate continued until the SFA rightly approved him. Even after that, the debate was about the SFA that took no action.

However, nothing was made of this stamp on Scott Brown by Chris Long from Motherwell.

Clear stamp on Scott Brown, no booking or warning for Motherwell player, ???? HH pic.twitter.com/KIwugxlcRs

Whether you think this is intentional or not. The enormous volume of this flash point was that a Celtic player would be so loud that it would be transferred until Sunday.

As we are sitting here today, it is not mentioned at all. The moment I thought it looked like an accident, but went slower, the ball is gone and it continues. It may be harmless, but given that we have just started the Griff debate – why are they silent about this?