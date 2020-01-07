Media respond to federal grants for newspapers paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“So hopefully these funds will help newsrooms to do that, and it’s not just another kind of stool that just extends something like that for a year.”

Taylor said he does not believe that the government should subsidize editorial offices in the long term, but funding could give publications a critical impetus to innovate and find new ways to generate income.

“I don’t think it buys the media. We have to wait and see what kind of stories are produced. But I think this is something worth experimenting to see how it goes and after a year to make a content analysis to to see what types of stories were produced. “

Newspapers in difficult position

Executive director of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association, Steve Nixon told paNOW that his members were divided as to whether the government should subsidize journalism.

“I wish we didn’t have to do things like this. I prefer the government to stay outside of journalism just for fear of influence or public perception of influence,” he said.

The advent of the internet disrupted the entire media industry. But newspapers in particular have had to deal with declining advertising revenues and fewer readership in recent decades since the news came online.

“It would be easier for me if the government didn’t remove public announcements from newspapers. Then they wouldn’t have to do things like this,” Nixon said.

Broadcasters say that grants are unfair

Meanwhile, the Canadian Broadcasting Association (CAB) says that the way the government distributes its media subsidies is unfair.

Private broadcasters, including Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, of which paNOW is part of being excluded from applying for funding to hire reporters under the Local Journalism Initiative.

“There is no rational policy for the government to differentiate between printed and broadcast journalism,” said CAB CEO Lenore Gibson paNOW.

“They both offer us local news and need the same support.”

Gibson said she believes the federal government is alarmed by the more than 200 newspapers closed in Canada over the past decade. However, she says that radio and television stations are under the same pressure, but save costs to prevent them from having to shut down.

“So by CAB members who choose to be cautious, looking at their spending and not closing our stations, we are actually being punished,” she said.

