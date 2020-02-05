Media Molecule’s dreams will be released a few days before the official launch for Early Access users. Detailed patch notes

The highly anticipated creative title from Media Molecule, Dreams, is about to be officially launched, and with it some new updates are on the way!

The developers have announced on the PlayStation blog that users who accepted Dreams early will receive the official game a few days before the official release. Yes, if you have an early access version of Dreams you will be faced with the full game on February 11th instead of February 14th.

You’ll be pampered with the new content drop that will be released along with the game’s official release. This includes a full feature film, new creator kits and much more!

Check out the full set of patch notes and new additions paving the way for Dreams in the coming week:

We publish Art’s Dream!

This feature film adventure follows the former jazz musician Art

As he dreams of his life, past and present, he realizes that he needs it

make up for it with his bandmates.

The journey takes him through a series of dream-like situations

him and a whole cast of wonderful fantasy characters like

D-Bug, a helpful little robot with an electrical personality and Frances, a

Hammer swinging teddy bear. Will he get his shot at redemption or will he?

His dreams become nightmares?

New creator kits

You also get access to Art’s Dream Creation Kits

With our creations Noir, Sci-Fi and Fantasy you can make your own dreams come true.

There are also two new kits for DreamShaping and your homespaces:

Welcome Home

Ancient temple

Introducing New Homespace

You will also find a new introduction to the homespace area and a series of new tutorials and instructions in the workshop!

Updated user interface

The user interface we implemented for DreamSurfing is also a major update

Come to DreamShaping, which should make it easier to find content

Collections to create.

creation

Now we know that our insatiable developers in Early Access are curious about what has changed about the tools.

We added better thermometer tools (level analysis and heat maps).

Camera bookmarks and a whole new control scheme that uses left and right

Sticks, not the motion sensor function, for players who prefer that

Possibility.

Changes were made between the start of Early Access and are now …

well … 18,000?!

You!) And added Polish about the game as well as a variety of smaller ones

Changes.

In related news, Media Molecule held its first annual IMPY awards for dreams. There are a number of categories and winners that you can filter by categories such as the most helpful dreamer, the best character design, the best graphics and much more! If you want to see who won, read the full post here!

Dreams will be officially released for the PS4 on February 14, 2020. Are you excited about the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog