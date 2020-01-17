Today, the Entertainment Software Rating Board rated the upcoming title of Media Molecules, Dreams a T for Teens for fantasy violence and language. This is exactly why the game was rated for teenagers.

“A template allows players to use a cartoony blaster to shoot boxes and other objects from a first-person perspective. Playable demos include games in which animal characters engage in close combat with third parties. Characters attack fantastic enemies with hammers and projectiles (e.g. jumping heads, statues). The word “sh * t” appears in one of the demos.

While anticipation of Media Molecule’s Dreams fans continues to grow, the ESRB has confirmed that the game is rated for teenagers. Understandably, given the size of the game and all of the different options, it was probably the best thing that the game was rated for teenagers.

Dreams has recently received an official release date after an apparent eternity in development. Dreams will be released on PlayStation 4 consoles just in time for Valentine’s Day, which will be released on February 14, 2020. To further consolidate the game’s release, Dreams has been awarded gold and is now officially released.

Dreams launches on February 14, 2020 on PS4. Are you looking forward to the release? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: ESRB website