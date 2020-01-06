Media Molecule Dreams got gold

Loading...

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odfYSiTpXpo (/ Embed)

Media Molecule may be best known for LittleBigPlanet and the Tearaway franchise, but they have a new title in the works known as Dreams. Dreams is a fairly unique game, as it tends to aim to allow players to create content, whether it’s a work of art or just full video games that others can enjoy. As a result, it has gained quite a bit of attention from players, although we have been waiting for full release. Now dreams have officially hit a gold status that means nothing will prevent it from being delayed.

With dreams, players can create video game mechanics, assets, music and more. It’s even triggered some really incredible remakes of past video game titles online by those who had access to the beta. Nevertheless, we have been waiting for the game to reach the market since it was first launched in 2013. Now announces that the development studio has taken Twitter to announce that dreams have reached legendary gold status.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-ohY6lZ_X4 (/ Embed)

For those of you who are unaware of achieving gold funds, it is a term used when the game is over. Your title is now ready to be printed and packaged with discs. The game is currently an exclusive PlayStation 4 and it is slated to launch on February 14, 2020. However, since we are close to launching the PlayStation 5, we are wondering if there are potential updates for the new console and hardware target or if there will be restrictions on what players can create compared to the upcoming console.

We have some exciting news to share, community … # DreamsPS4 has gone GOLD! 🥳🥳🥳

We are all ready for February 14, 2020! Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown, Dreams and Media Molecule! We are so excited to continue this adventure with you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uThlWjwfex

– Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) January 6, 2020

Source: Twitter