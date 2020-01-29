Media Molecule is one of the most creative developers on the market. The recently released title Dreams immerses players in a world of endless possibilities.
The developers have developed a great tool for creative players that allows them to create their own games, animations, stories and artworks. If you paid attention to dreams, you would know that some of the in-game creations are absolutely stunning.
Media Molecule understood this and decided to hold their first annual IMPY Awards for Dreams. There are a number of categories and winners that you can filter by categories such as the most helpful dreamer, the best character design, the best graphics and much more! To see who won, MM went to the PlayStation blog to see the full list of winners.
Check out the full list of categories and winners below:
Most helpful dreamer
TapGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles
JimmyJules153 https://indreams.me/Jimmyjules153
LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK
NeonTheCoder https://indreams.me/NeonTheCoder
Lucid_Stew https://indreams.me/Lucid_Stew
Best curator
The_Tenia https://indreams.me/The_Tenia
Pookachu https://indreams.me/Pookachoo
GribbleGrunger https://indreams.me/GribbleGrunger
DiamondDiancie https://indreams.me/DiamondDiancie10
LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK
Community star
Project Genesis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q
TAPGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles
LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK
oooDorienooo https://indreams.me/oooDORIENooo
KeldBJones https://indreams.me/KeldBjones
Most improved dreamer
SkinnyChad – https://indreams.me/SKINNYCHAD
SdeReu & Lotte_Double https://indreams.me/SdeReu
Appolonius https://indreams.me/Appolonius
MAC-SEVENTEEN https://indreams.me/MAC-SEVENTEEN
Keduko_https: //indreams.me/Keduko_
Best visuals
Wolf Woods by Shandyboy1975
Patekkah Beach
Outpost 60 by BrianTaylor60
Painting by OTTOposte1
Pip Gemwalker from ManChickenTurtle
Best voice output
KeldBJones – Sheriff Dog in Pig Detective 2
CaseyJones – Opposite day 5
Bella_Iris – collection of computer voices
ReddishBoat – Pig Detective Halloween Special
Awesome_David – Witch Forest
Best character
Ruckus by Morishiro1935
Anastasia the messenger magician of Morning-Nya
Roger Whitebeard from PuddyDoke
Frederic the Fox – CodiBear8383
Bo by Byvsen
Favorite Streamer
KeldBJones – https://m.twitch.tv/keldbjones/profile
Aecert – https://www.twitch.tv/aecert
Project Genesis – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q
Gribble Grunger https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2Xv67LoVUhBtdp-LddTpA
Inelious – https://www.twitch.tv/videos/520072612
The Aww station
Color with colored pencils – MarmiteForMe
The range of Ryan47
Fuzzy and Snowflake – Grumpypickles5
Duet – Byvsen
Rainbow Coast – DigitalThing
Funniest creation
Witchy Woods – Awesome_David
Opposite day 2 – MrCaseyJones
Dating Friendbot: The Survival Horror Experience – Frostadoodle
The classic order – sdcxsfd
Pig Detective: A little problem in Little Cologne – Sde_Reu + Lotte Double
best song
PG x JD – Spravade – PGray_Official
Bees in the boathouse – JayYoder & AyeWilder
Riviera Daylight – Mandelbo
Mat. – DisarmedX
You and me all night from MaJiCkAL0ne
Best sculpture
Dragon showcase from Gauffreman
It is a sunset viewpoint – itsDIG
Captain William Stone of MAC-Seventeen
The Snaggs Head by MadGFX_Snaggs
The collector 2 by ryan47
Best animation
Byvsen duet
Seventh doll Machina from BukkoroChan
Topher Thebes and the enchanted crystal from VerbalCreative
Radical by TheOneironaut
Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5
Creator of the year
DisarmedX
SdeReu + Lotte-Double
SlurmMacKenzie
MrCaseyJones
DiamondDiancie10
Best gameplay
Deepest Dungeons RPG – Daniel Hamster
Share through Deimatic
Lubrication by the_burgervan
Art Therapy – KeldBJones
Scavengers – Robinabcstu
Best story
The Starbrushed Peak by Mandelbo
Trace of Time by FeyzPS
Pig Detective 2 by SdeReu & Lotte_Double
Mimeo prophecy by raz0rbackzwei
Day after day by GentlemanTom
Hidden Gem Dream
Chrono Shot: Infinite – RadishLord
Tactic 100 – Aecert
Zdex – Temple of the Flies Part 1 & 2 – ZakYeL_
Robots dream of electrical imps – SlurmMacKenzie
Fin stain romance
Best sound design
The private collection of the ornithologists of Mattizzle1
Turbulence from Sanderobros
The back room – Syntronic_
Great job, man – the burger
Pig Detective 2 by Sde_Reu + Lotte_Double
The wish I had thought of
Player piano player – Enigma_0123
Working Move Violin – TannicAlloy
The gate – Ruolbu
Alex’s Nightmare – SlurmMacKenzie
Living clock screensaver – Agarwel
Hidden Gem Creator
The_Tenia
Chellssey
Appolonius
ORD6
Mattizzle1
Dream of the year
Topher Thebes and the enchanted crystal from Verbal Creative
Wind-Up by Fireburn02
Mimeo prophecy by raz0rbackzwei
Riot – Morishiro1935
Pig Detective: Adventure in Cowboy Town – SdeReu & Lotte_Double
Pip Gemwalker – ManChickenTurtle
Opposite day 2: Regular day – MrCaseyJones
Dreams was recently awarded gold in similar news. For those of you who don’t know you are going to reach gold, this is a term used when the game is complete. Your title can now be made with printed and packaged discs.
The game is currently exclusive to PlayStation 4 and is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020. However, as we’re about to launch PlayStation 5, we’re wondering if there are potential updates for the new console and hardware, or if there are restrictions on what players can create compared to the upcoming console. The complete article with the release date for Dreams can be found here!
Dreams will be officially released for the PS4 on February 14, 2020. Are you excited about the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!
Source: PS Blog