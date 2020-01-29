Media Molecule is one of the most creative developers on the market. The recently released title Dreams immerses players in a world of endless possibilities.

The developers have developed a great tool for creative players that allows them to create their own games, animations, stories and artworks. If you paid attention to dreams, you would know that some of the in-game creations are absolutely stunning.

Media Molecule understood this and decided to hold their first annual IMPY Awards for Dreams. There are a number of categories and winners that you can filter by categories such as the most helpful dreamer, the best character design, the best graphics and much more! To see who won, MM went to the PlayStation blog to see the full list of winners.

Check out the full list of categories and winners below:

Most helpful dreamer

TapGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles

JimmyJules153 https://indreams.me/Jimmyjules153

LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK

NeonTheCoder https://indreams.me/NeonTheCoder

Lucid_Stew https://indreams.me/Lucid_Stew

Best curator

The_Tenia https://indreams.me/The_Tenia

Pookachu https://indreams.me/Pookachoo

GribbleGrunger https://indreams.me/GribbleGrunger

DiamondDiancie https://indreams.me/DiamondDiancie10

LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK

Community star

Project Genesis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q

TAPGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles

LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK

oooDorienooo https://indreams.me/oooDORIENooo

KeldBJones https://indreams.me/KeldBjones

Most improved dreamer

SkinnyChad – https://indreams.me/SKINNYCHAD

SdeReu & Lotte_Double https://indreams.me/SdeReu

Appolonius https://indreams.me/Appolonius

MAC-SEVENTEEN https://indreams.me/MAC-SEVENTEEN

Keduko_https: //indreams.me/Keduko_

Best visuals

Wolf Woods by Shandyboy1975

Patekkah Beach

Outpost 60 by BrianTaylor60

Painting by OTTOposte1

Pip Gemwalker from ManChickenTurtle

Best voice output

KeldBJones – Sheriff Dog in Pig Detective 2

CaseyJones – Opposite day 5

Bella_Iris – collection of computer voices

ReddishBoat – Pig Detective Halloween Special

Awesome_David – Witch Forest

Best character

Ruckus by Morishiro1935

Anastasia the messenger magician of Morning-Nya

Roger Whitebeard from PuddyDoke

Frederic the Fox – CodiBear8383

Bo by Byvsen

Favorite Streamer

KeldBJones – https://m.twitch.tv/keldbjones/profile

Aecert – https://www.twitch.tv/aecert

Project Genesis – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q

Gribble Grunger https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2Xv67LoVUhBtdp-LddTpA

Inelious – https://www.twitch.tv/videos/520072612

The Aww station

Color with colored pencils – MarmiteForMe

The range of Ryan47

Fuzzy and Snowflake – Grumpypickles5

Duet – Byvsen

Rainbow Coast – DigitalThing

Funniest creation

Witchy Woods – Awesome_David

Opposite day 2 – MrCaseyJones

Dating Friendbot: The Survival Horror Experience – Frostadoodle

The classic order – sdcxsfd

Pig Detective: A little problem in Little Cologne – Sde_Reu + Lotte Double

best song

PG x JD – Spravade – PGray_Official

Bees in the boathouse – JayYoder & AyeWilder

Riviera Daylight – Mandelbo

Mat. – DisarmedX

You and me all night from MaJiCkAL0ne

Best sculpture

Dragon showcase from Gauffreman

It is a sunset viewpoint – itsDIG

Captain William Stone of MAC-Seventeen

The Snaggs Head by MadGFX_Snaggs

The collector 2 by ryan47

Best animation

Byvsen duet

Seventh doll Machina from BukkoroChan

Topher Thebes and the enchanted crystal from VerbalCreative

Radical by TheOneironaut

Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5

Creator of the year

DisarmedX

SdeReu + Lotte-Double

SlurmMacKenzie

MrCaseyJones

DiamondDiancie10

Best gameplay

Deepest Dungeons RPG – Daniel Hamster

Share through Deimatic

Lubrication by the_burgervan

Art Therapy – KeldBJones

Scavengers – Robinabcstu

Best story

The Starbrushed Peak by Mandelbo

Trace of Time by FeyzPS

Pig Detective 2 by SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Mimeo prophecy by raz0rbackzwei

Day after day by GentlemanTom

Hidden Gem Dream

Chrono Shot: Infinite – RadishLord

Tactic 100 – Aecert

Zdex – Temple of the Flies Part 1 & 2 – ZakYeL_

Robots dream of electrical imps – SlurmMacKenzie

Fin stain romance

Best sound design

The private collection of the ornithologists of Mattizzle1

Turbulence from Sanderobros

The back room – Syntronic_

Great job, man – the burger

Pig Detective 2 by Sde_Reu + Lotte_Double

The wish I had thought of

Player piano player – Enigma_0123

Working Move Violin – TannicAlloy

The gate – Ruolbu

Alex’s Nightmare – SlurmMacKenzie

Living clock screensaver – Agarwel

Hidden Gem Creator

The_Tenia

Chellssey

Appolonius

ORD6

Mattizzle1

Dream of the year

Topher Thebes and the enchanted crystal from Verbal Creative

Wind-Up by Fireburn02

Mimeo prophecy by raz0rbackzwei

Riot – Morishiro1935

Pig Detective: Adventure in Cowboy Town – SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Pip Gemwalker – ManChickenTurtle

Opposite day 2: Regular day – MrCaseyJones

Dreams was recently awarded gold in similar news. For those of you who don’t know you are going to reach gold, this is a term used when the game is complete. Your title can now be made with printed and packaged discs.

The game is currently exclusive to PlayStation 4 and is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020. However, as we’re about to launch PlayStation 5, we’re wondering if there are potential updates for the new console and hardware, or if there are restrictions on what players can create compared to the upcoming console. The complete article with the release date for Dreams can be found here!

Dreams will be officially released for the PS4 on February 14, 2020. Are you excited about the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog