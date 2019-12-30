Medal recipients of honor and prisoners of war can now be buried in Arlington

Loading...

Editor's Note: This Richard Sisk article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veterans community.

Medal recipients of honor and prisoners of war have the right to be buried with full honor in Arlington National Cemetery under the 2020 National Defense Approval Act signed by President Donald Trump last week.

Beginning December 20, when Trump signed the draft law, the service secretaries will have to provide full military honor burials to registered recipients of the Medal of Honor or Prisoner of War Medal who have been "not fully entitled" in the past, military honors by this veteran's grade. & # 39; & # 39;

The previous rules limited the unrestricted honor of burial in Arlington to officers, commanders, senior non-commissioned officers and those killed in action.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are at least 5,000 former military and officer prisoners alive. The Society's Congress Medal of Honor lists 71 living recipients of health care of all ranks.

Kanda Fletcher, daughter of the Korean prisoner of war and an army pastor. Robert Fletcher campaigned for equal treatment of POWs and POWs with officers in Arlington with full military accolades, including a horse-drawn caissons, chapel, and marching element.

Her father was buried in Arlington with minimal honors – a coffin team, a fire party, a trumpeter to play taps, and a chaplain.

She told Stars & Stripes: "All I could do was move forward and make sure this didn't happen to many other people."

In February, Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-California, son of former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta, sponsored a full military honor bill for prisoners of war and MOH recipients in Arlington; it was added as an amendment to Trump's signed NDAA.

"Full military celebrations remind us of the service and bravery of those who defended, protected and sacrificed for freedom and democracy," Panetta said in a tweet at the time.

MP Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a co-sponsor of the bill and a former Navy SEAL commander-in-chief who had lost his right eye in Afghanistan, said at the time in a statement that "Valor has no rank".

In his last year of Congress in 2018, the then 87-year-old MP Johnson, R-Texas, a legendary air force fighter pilot in Korea and Vietnam, and a former prisoner of war in Vietnam, honored a prisoner of war with the same honors as officers at burials for the award of the medal of honor Arlington.

"My honorable prisoners of war showed extreme patriotism, but not all of them were eligible for a full military funeral because of their rank. I think that's wrong," he said in a statement.

