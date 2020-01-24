Meal subscriptions that help to overcome those 2020 resolutions

Nowadays you can have almost everything delivered – and with the 2020 resolutions in full swing, the pickup will be suppressed by a more health-conscious delivery of food: meal subscriptions. We are talking about super fresh ingredients that are prepackaged and portioned for custom recipes and sent directly to our door. The kicker? This ordering alternative is more convenient (and often cheaper) than going to the supermarket every week.

But before we can all sign up, we have to answer a few questions: How much do these services actually cost? And which of the dozens there is suitable for us? For the full 411 we have studied the most popular meal delivery subscriptions and cataloged from A to Z. Scroll forward to find the best one that will help you start that new year cooking regime.

Blue apron



“Makes cooking fun and easy. We provide you with all the ingredients you need to make a delicious meal in exactly the right proportions.”

Cost: Plan for 2 people delivers 3 recipes per week (serving 2) for a total of $ 59.94 ($ 9.99 per serving). The family plan offers 2-4 recipes per week (4 servings) for a total of $ 69.92 or $ 139.84 (each $ 8.74 per serving).

Delivery schedule: Tuesday to Friday, with certain availability on Monday and Saturday in certain areas.

What you get: A flexible subscription for farm-fresh dinner with seasonal products and spot-on relationships (no leftovers of food waste here). Blue Apron also offers a wine package membership to complement your selected dishes (if you want).

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes, minus salt, pepper and olive oil.

Great for: Those who want to share in a simple lifestyle with food delivery with fresh food and wine.

Chef’d



“Famous recipes and premium ingredients. Delivered to your home and homemade.”

Cost: Meals range from $ 33- $ 79 and serve 2.

Delivery schedule: Delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Order a day before the desired cooking date.

What you get: Offers a wide range of dinner dishes from renowned chefs throughout the country (i.e. many Food Network stars). Less a food subscription and more a service for making your meal on request.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Non-committers who are interested in occasional kitchen help on weekdays.

Daily harvest



“Built on fruits and vegetables. Delivered to your home and ready in a matter of minutes.”

Cost: $ 47.94 for 6 smoothies per week ($ 7.99 per smoothie); $ 89.88 for 12 smoothies per week ($ 7.49 per smoothie); $ 167.76 for 24 smoothies per month ($ 6.99 per smoothie)

Delivery schedule: Delivery on a selected weekly to monthly recurring day of your choice.

What you get: Flexible subscription to pre-made superfood smoothies, soups, harvest bowls, oat bowls, chia bowls, bites and lattes.

Cooking required? No. All meals come in advance.

Great for: Those who are looking for a fresh, fast and adaptable meal supplement that is easy to carry along the way.

Dream dinners



“At Dream Dinners, our attentive and attentive staff take care of every detail, from preparation to cleaning up.”

Cost: Meal Packages range from $ 9.99 – $ 13.50 per portion (with a minimum of 36 portions per order); prices may vary depending on store and state location.

Delivery schedule: Subscribers must register for a montage session at a nearby Dream Dinners location to assemble and collect meals to take home.

What you get: A monthly changing menu with meals for which you do not have to shop, chop, prepare or tidy up.

Cooking required? Yes – heating the frozen pre-made but uncooked meals.

Great for: Those who want to design their meals without spending a lot of time / spending the night of cooking / assembly.

eMeals



“Weekly recipes, shopping list and peace of mind”

Cost: $ 5 per month for a 12-month subscription or $ 10 per month for a 3-month subscription – plus a free 2-week trial period.

Delivery schedule: No delivery – groceries linked to chosen meal plans can be arranged for collection at various participating supermarkets (eg Aldi, Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Whole Foods, etc.).

What you get: 15 different food varieties (eg Fast & Healthy, Paleo, Classic, Gluten-free, Vegetarian, etc.) each with recipes for seven meals per week (or a mix and match meal of each plan option) in addition to their corresponding shopping lists.

Cooking required? Yes. You will receive a week of recipes with accompanying shopping lists that can be placed online and can be arranged for collection at your nearest participating supermarket.

Great for: Those who want a flexible meal plan and recipe choices, along with control over the specific selection of groceries and ingredients.

Food kick



“Dinner is easy as 1-2-3”

Cost: Depends on the type of meal, the size, etc.

Delivery schedule: Fully à la carte – order meal children (or appetizer packages or snack packages) when you need them and include them in your normal Foodkick shopping order.

What you get: The ability to buy all the ingredients you need for steak night or Taco Tuesday (for example) in one place. You get a bundled deal, as well as the option to adjust which proteins, sides and herbs are included.

Cooking required? Almost always, although a few options, such as the three breakfasts for $ 10, are grab-and-go.

Great for: People who love the inspiration of a meal package in a box without being tied to a schedule. s

Fresh



“Chef, healthy meals, delivered weekly.”

Cost: Choose from 6-21 meals a week ranging from $ 69- $ 229.

Delivery schedule: Tuesday to Saturday – meals can arrive until 10 p.m. on the selected delivery date.

What you get: A flexible subscription with chef-prepared recipes and ingredients that not only come fresh (not frozen), but are ready to eat within 2 minutes of opening – no preparation, cooking or cleaning required. All meals are gluten free.

Cooking required? No. You get fully prepared meals.

Great for: Anyone looking for zero work and eating extremely fresh food.

Gulp



“Create stress-free dinners in just 10 minutes.”

Cost: Weekly kits come with three recipes, with two or four portions per recipe. The meals cost $ 11.95 anyway, and a box of six portions is $ 71.50. You can also add two cookies for $ 1.95.

Delivery schedule: Meals arrive between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the selected delivery day.

What you get: 2-3 meals prepared and pre-cut and ready for cooking. All meals are designed for cooking in one pan and minimally clean up. Gobble offers several “certified child-friendly” meals per week.

Cooking required: Yes, although most preparations are made for you.

Great for that: Everyone who really hates heels and tidying up, families.

Grazing



“Looking for tasty, nutritious snacks for busy days? Welcome to grazing. We think about the way you snack, again with more than 100 graze ideas that make you feel good.”

Cost: Snack box subscriptions start at $ 5.12 per box, and individual purchases of snack products can range from an average of $ 2.84 to $ 14.82.

Delivery schedule: Flexible subscription that can be set to your delivery preference twice a week, weekly or every two weeks. In addition, your subscription can be frozen and / or resumed at any time.

What you get: A special curation of more than 100 carefully selected, healthy snack creations that meet your favorite taste and dietary restrictions

Cooking required? No. Snacks are already ready, portioned and ready to eat.

Great for: Those looking for a healthy snack plan made in advance with a variety of fresh flavors and options.

Green Chef



“Fresh, organic ingredients. Healthy recipes made by the chef. Right outside the door.”

Cost: Each week box contains 3 recipes for 2, 4 or 6 servings ranging from $ 10.49 per meal to $ 14.99.

Delivery schedule: Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on your chosen delivery day (shipping is $ 9 extra).

What you get: A flexible subscription for USDA-certified organic dinners that require 30 minutes or less for cooking.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured and prepared ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Those with dietary restrictions who are looking for a well-rounded meal support.

HelloFresh



“Deliver great recipes and fresh ingredients to your home every week. Cook fast, healthy recipes designed by nutritionists and chefs.”

Cost: Choose from 3-5 meal boxes ranging from $ 59- $ 99 (portion 2) or $ 105- $ 129 (portion 4).

Delivery schedule: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, with certain delivery from Saturday to Tuesday in certain areas.

What you get: A flexible subscription for your choice of weekly dinner menus planned in advance by chefs.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Anyone with a busy life who wants to be prepared easily weekly (and fresh).

Home cook



“Our weekly meal delivery service has everything you need to prepare home-cooked meals in about 30 minutes.”

Cost: $ 9.94 per portion.

Delivery schedule: Tuesday to Friday with a fee of $ 10 for orders less than $ 45.

What you get: Flexible subscription to chef-prepared, sustainably produced and portioned meals that you can beat together in just 30 minutes or less.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Those who care about sustainability and time of food – especially on weekday evenings.

Hungryroot



“We select a thoughtful line-up of trusted brands and products. Then we deliver groceries and recipes to help you eat well – and feel good – every day.”

Cost: From $ 69 per delivery with two portions for 3-4 meals and snacks; $ 99 for 4-5 meals and snacks; $ 129 for 5-6 meals plus snacks.

Delivery schedule: Fresh grocery selections are available for ordering every Thursday and ship between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. depending on the package carrier. All land shipment is free with a fee of $ 10 for air shipments.

What you get: Flexible weekly subscription to high-quality food brands and groceries with suggested meal planning recipes tailored to your personal nutritional preferences.

Cooking required? Yes. You receive a composite shipping of groceries that you can choose to combine with suggested recipes for making meals or not.

Great for: Those looking for a flexible yet personalized food subscription that falls somewhere between a full meal set and a standard delivery service for groceries.

Marley spoon



“Seasonal ingredients and delicious Martha Stewart recipes are delivered directly to your home.”

Cost: Box for two people ranging from $ 48- $ 76 (2-4 meals per week), or the Family Box ranging from $ 76- $ 139 (for 2 adults and 2 children, 2-4 meals per week).

Delivery schedule: Monday to Saturday, depending on your zip code (shipping is free).

What you get: Gourmet-made easy dinners by the legend itself, Martha Stewart – with the future possibility of breakfast, lunch and dessert subscriptions.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Martha wannabes who don’t have much time to cook.

PeachDish



“Deliver fresh, locally produced meal packages directly to your door.”

Cost: 2-12 servings of weekly dishes from $ 50 ($ 12.50 per serving).

Delivery schedule: Flexible selected delivery data depending on location.

What you get: Flexible subscription for supplying food products from small-scale southern farms. All meals are packaged and proportioned in recyclable containers by classically trained chefs.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Those who are interested in tasty old southern comfort food, made easy.

plated



“Chef-designed recipes, pre-dosed ingredients, are delivered every week.”

Cost: 2-7 dinners (for 2 people) per week from $ 48- $ 168 (free shipping on orders over $ 50). Desserts can be added for $ 4 extra.

Delivery schedule: Delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

What you get: A flexible meal delivery subscription with many recipe combinations, plus dessert! The meals are designed by chefs and use sustainable and locally produced products.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes, minus staples (eg Eggs, salt, pepper, olive or vegetable oil, etc.).

Great for: Those who are looking for a fresh dinner AND dessert on request.

PlateJoy



“Custom, on-demand meal plans and shopping lists for your unique lifestyle. Optional grocery delivery.”

Cost: Flexible subscriptions for 6 and 12 months from $ 8 per month (excluding optional groceries).

What you get: Custom recipes, access to personalized meal plans tailored to your specific needs, and an optional shopping list. Including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Cooking required? Yes. You receive recipes with optional accompanying ingredient deliveries.

Great for: Those who like to cook but don’t like to plan ahead.

Purple carrot



“Cook delicious vegetable meals at home.”

Cost: 3 meals per week (portion 2) for $ 68 or 2 meals per week (portion 4) for $ 74.

Delivery schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the delivery area.

What you get: Flexible subscription for vegetable (i.e., vegan) meals that are freshly prepared and ready for cooking.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes, minus salt, pepper and olive oil.

Great for: Vegans.

Real Eats



“Healthy meals prepared by the chef delivered to you.”

Cost: Meals range from 4 meals for $ 60 per week (i.e., $ 15 per meal) to 12 meals for $ 153 per week (i.e., $ 12.75 per meal).

Delivery schedule: Meal boxes arrive weekly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays (depending on state guidelines for shipping / delivery).

What you get: A weekly subscription that offers a customizable menu of fully prepared and portioned sous-vide meals (i.e., precooked, cooled, and stored in vacuum-sealed pouches).

Cooking required? No, just reheating the pouches in a pot of boiling water for times specified on the package.

Great for: Those who are looking for a variety of fresh and well-balanced meals on a flexible schedule without having to spend time preparing or cooking.

Sakara



“Clean food has never been better.”

Cost: 3 meals a day for $ 82 (one-week program) or $ 69 (weekly subscription).

Delivery schedule: Monday through Friday within the flexible time frame that you select.

What you get: Flexible options for a one-off or weekly subscription service for breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered to your home. All meals are vegetable, gluten-free and organic.

Cooking required? No. You get fully prepared meals.

Great for: They like clean food, or with dietary restrictions, who have money to spend.

Solar basket



“Prepare simple, healthy meals with organic, sustainably produced ingredients every week.”

Cost: Plan for 2 people delivers 3 recipes per week (serving 2) for a total of $ 34.47 ($ 11.49 per serving). The 4-person plan offers 3 recipes per week (4 servings) for a total of $ 103.41 ($ 11.49 per serving each).

Delivery schedule: Weekly delivery options with a non-binding agreement (i.e. can cancel or skip at any time). The first delivery is free and all extra costs $ 5.99 per week.

What you get: Hand-picked seasonal produce from organic farms across the country, along with accompanying 30-minute recipes developed by an award-winning chef.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes, minus salt, pepper and cooking oil.

Great for: Those looking for seasonal weekly meals with a fresh and healthy focus.

Collection set



“Introduction of the FIRST and ONLY long shelf life meal set.”

Cost: Monthly subscription of $ 32- $ 90, starting at $ 7.50 per serving / kit (up to three kits per month). Shipping is free.

Delivery schedule: Kits are sent the first of every month and arrive within 2-6 business days.

What you get: Worldwide-inspired meal packages that can be kept for up to two months.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Those who want the convenience of a meal subscription service without the time frame of 3-5 days to cook.

Terra’s kitchen



“A recipe for real life.”

Cost: 1-serving items from $ 3.99 or 2-serving items from $ 9.99 – $ 17.99. Shipping is free with a minimum order of $ 64.99.

Delivery schedule: Delivery days vary depending on the area; meals arrive between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

What you get: Flexible subscription for seasonal meals that are portioned in advance and can be thrown together within 30 minutes or less. Food arrives in a handy “climate-controlled, environmentally friendly container” that is reused for future orders.

Cooking required? Yes. You get pre-measured ingredients with recipes.

Great for: Those who want fresh, deliberate, deliberate meals delivered and tailored to their household dimensions and schedules.

Livestock



“Our meals are so satisfying, it may surprise you that they are made from organic plants. Hand-selected. Prepared by the chef. You satisfied.”

Cost: Order a la carte with an order of at least $ 35 (each meal is a portion). The starter pack comes with 12 meals (one portion each) and a juice for a total of $ 99 with free shipping.

Delivery schedule: Weekly deliveries on Sunday are sent the following Monday or Tuesday. First delivery is free and all additional orders under $ 35 cost an additional $ 35 shipping fee (extra $ 19 if the order total is $ 99 and more, and free if the order total is more than $ 199).

What you get: Freshly frozen gourmet vegetable meal options that are already fully prepared and cooked for you.

Cooking required? No. Meals arrive fully prepared and cooked – the only thing needed is warming up.

Great for: Those looking for a wide range of ready-made, vegetable meals.

