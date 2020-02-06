McTominay increases Man Utd’s injury rate when the ace finds the recovery going well – and says to Ighalo and Fernandes – The Sun.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is making good progress in his recovery from an injury.

The Scottish international remains on the treatment table after suffering ligament damage to his knee in Boxing Day’s win over Newcastle.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to enter the transfer market and sign Bruno Fernandes after confirming that McTominay was out of action “for a few months”.

The United gaffer was also without the battered Paul Pogba, who is currently recovering from an ankle operation.

The 23-year-old McTominay is expected to be back next month, but insists that he does everything he can to return sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I feel good. I’m doing my best to be back on the field as soon as possible.

“Working in the gym is hard, the race outside is hard. You just have to do your best.”

In addition to Fernandes’ commitment, the surprising arrival of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo was on loan until the end of the season.

Solskjaer saw the star, who came from Shanghai Shenhua, as the ideal addition to strengthen his exhausted front line.

And McTominay is confident that the couple can sparkle on the pitch and make friends with the other players.

He added: “They are really, really nice people.

“First and foremost, they’re good people, and that’s exactly what we need in this football club. We need good friends to go out to eat with.

“We saw what they bring to the soccer field. Hopefully they can bring us a lot. The first impression is very good.”

