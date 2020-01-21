McMichael's scoring exploits propel him to elite London Knights Company

Few players in the history of Knights scored this season with Connor McMichael.

The hat trick of the London sniper in a 6-2 victory over Erie Sunday brought him to 33 goals in his first 32 games.

Only five other players in the franchise’s history books have surpassed 50 wins while maintaining a goal-a-game pace in one season.

Patrick Kane, who had eliminated his No. 88 on Friday by the team, scored 62 times in 58 games in his only Ontario Hockey League season of 2006-07. The year before, Rob Schremp scored 57 goals in 57 games.

Dino Ciccarelli buried 72 in 68 slopes in 1977-78, which remains the club record, and Dennis Maruk potted 66 in 65 games in 1974-75.

John Tavares, the leader of the all-time OHL goal, scored 58 times in 56 games in 2008-09, but started his season with the Oshawa generals. He was moved to the Knights in a blockbuster and scored 32 in 24 games of the regular season after the move.

There have also been some near-accidents.

When Dave Simpson set the London single-season record of 155 points in 1981-82, he scored 67 goals in 68 games. Dave Lowry had 60 in 61 in 1984-85, Jason Allison had 55 goals in 56 games in 1993-94 and in 2005-06 David Bolland had just like Schremp 57 goals, albeit in 59 games.

The knights still have 26 games in the schedule. If McMichael maintains a goal-a-game pace, he would end with 59.

He has all the tools to keep it running.

Canada’s Connor McMichael, center, celebrates with teammates Liam Foudy, left, and Joe Veleno, right, after scoring the second goal against Slovakia during the second quarter-final action at the Junior Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 (Canadian press)

Ryan Remiorz /

The Canadian press

He has a shot with a bad trajectory that confuses goaltenders. The power game in London was good enough to give him extra chances to score. His line mate Liam Foudy has the speed and skill to open space for him.

And if the 19-year-old Capitals first-rounder happens to play a few games without finding the net, he knows that a hat trick is imminent. He already has five this season.

Not much can shock his confidence.

He scored five goals in seven games to help Canada win gold at the Junior World Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

He is everything the knights hoped for when they made the complicated decision to trade Captain Robert Thomas to help the Hamilton Bulldogs win the 2018 OHL title. London correctly guessed that Thomas would crack the Stanley Cup-winning Blues roster last season, while McMichael scored 36 goals as a second-year student at OHL.

Now he is on pace with many of the big ones.

HELP OUT: McMichael caused a significant part of the violation early on. Few teams go far in the playoffs with only one player who scores consistently. But the knights are in better shape lately, helped by Matvey Guskov and the scoring revival of Billy Moskal.

Everyone expected that Ryan Merkley would have chips like he did and co-captain Alec Regula was also a reliable scorer.

In fact, Regula’s 14 goals set him on pace to reach his goal with 20 goals. When he arrives there, he will be the third London d-man to score so much (Adam Boqvist had 20 last season and Evan Bouchard had 25 the year before).

In its net-front role with the male advantage, Regula has 11 power-play goals, which is connected to McMichael. Before Monday’s game, they were at the top of the competition in that category.

“Our power game has been great all year round,” said Blackhawks. “We have a lot of confidence and work very well together. If things don’t work in one moment, we know that a puck can appear at any time and we have a chance to score. “

Regula came terribly close to the United States youth team. It turned out that the Americans could have used his skills in the tournament.

He was released in the Czech Republic, but reached Detroit in time for Christmas and arrived at about 8:30 PM. on December 24.

“Being the last cut is really tough, but I felt like it was a coin toss – me or another man,” he said. “(USA Hockey) just like the guys who played in their national development team and it looks good to have them play in the junior world tournament. I was not too disappointed. I knew that could have been a possibility.

“I felt good about the way I played. I have no regrets and I came back to London to play well and have them say, “We should have taken him.”

“But you can’t do much. There are many good players and I was happy to get the chance.”

TIP FROM THE HAT

Knights present the five hat tricks of Connor McMichael this season:

September 28: at Hamilton, 7-3 win

November 1st: vs. Erie, winning 7-6 overtime

November 22: at Kitchener, 5-1 win

January 11: with Saginaw, 6-5 loss

January 19: against Erie. 6-2 win