McLaren Sports Series mule spied on when Digital Dash could have revealed the production model

The McLaren Sport Series is celebrating its fifth anniversary later this year and the company appears to have started working on a hybrid successor.

As you can see in these spy photos, a mule was caught at the pit stop and at first glance it looks like a typical 570S. On closer inspection, however, a selection of carbon fiber components, a high-mounted double exhaust system and the “MV614 Hybrid Prototype” badge are visible.

While that’s pretty interesting, it’s nothing compared to what was shown on the digital instrument cluster. As you can see, it showed a stylish sports car with a front panel reflecting 720S. In addition to the striking headlights, the model has a striking splitter and a ventilated bonnet, which is located between bulged fenders.

As you move further back, you’ll find flowing bodies in the same style as Elva and Speedtail. We can also see muscular hind legs and a Rakish windshield.

Given the prototype, which is believed to be a mule for the next generation sport series, this could be our first 570S successor. In this case we are pretty excited.

Little is known about the model, according to Autocar. McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt previously said the replacement for the Sport series, which currently includes the 540C, 570GT, 570S, 570 Spider, 600LT and 600LT Spider, will be launched later this year. The release suggests that the model could be a plug-in hybrid that uses a new V6 engine. The PHEV part seems to be possible because the prototype had two “fuel caps” and one of them could hide a charging port.

Photo credit: S. Baldauf / Self-service media for Carscoops