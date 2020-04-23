McLaren focus on losing weight with the help of future supercars

According to McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, winning the so-called “weight race” is a priority for his company, as the British carmaker plans to move to a new generation of hybrid supercars.

Using weight loss as an engineering philosophy has already been paid for by McLaren, the latest example being the new 765LT supercar, which weighs 80 kg (176 pounds) less than the 720S, and has been described as “the most up-to-date and most useful McLaren LT yet”

“Weight reduction is at the heart of our strategy for the next generation of McLaren supercars,” Flevit said. “We are already in the lead in the classroom and strive for further weight loss to be in the best position to maximize the efficiency and productivity of hybridized models that will be introduced by 2025.”

The 765LT uses carbon fiber for the exterior body panels, aerodynamic components, as well as the interior for the seat and center tunnel. Several of them are manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Center in Yorkshire, UK, and for the first time this new facility has created body parts for the McLaren car.

Other weight loss measures for the 765LT include light side windows and polycarbonate windows in the back of the car, using Class F1 materials. Meanwhile, the titanium exhaust system provides 40% of the weight of the comparable steel system.

“Car weight is the enemy of performance, whether the car has a conventional internal combustion engine or a fully electrified powertrain, so winning a race is an absolute priority for us – and one of the reasons McLaren Automotive has invested heavily in McLaren Composites technology. own British innovative production of composite materials, “Flewitt added.

The limited-edition McLaren 765LT (limited 765 units) produces 45 bhp. and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) more than the 720S, for a total of 755 bhp. (765 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Prices in the US start at $ 358,000.

