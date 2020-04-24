McLaren 720S goes to England’s fast lap to see if it can beat the Ferista 488 Pista

Recently, the McLaren 720S has turned three, it’s not the newest supercar, but it’s one of the fastest and most exciting in the segment.

As a result, he again fell into the hands of Eve, who put Steve Sutcliffe at the wheel and put him on the Anglesey in Wales to try to find out if he was faster than the Ferrari 488 Pista.

Video: Ferrari 488 Pista beats McLaren P1, Porsche 918 on Anglesey circuit

The Italian blue-blooded car stopped the circuit in 1 minute and 10.8 seconds, and another McLaren, a P1 hybrid, did it in 1: 11.2. Next in the chart, BAC Mono 2.5 holds the crown with 1: 07.7, followed by the P1 GTR and Radical RXC Turbo 500 with 1: 08.7 and 1: 10.5 respectively.

To do this, the car was fitted with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, not Trofeo R tires, and all electronic aids were disabled. So, did the 720S defeat the Ferrari? Now, we won’t ruin the end result, as you see in the video at the bottom of the page, but we’ll remind you of the 720S and its amazing features.

The 0-62 km / h sprint ends in just 2.9 seconds, and the straight line can be long enough and it can reach 342 km / h. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is in the middle of the car, pumping out 710 hp (720 bhp / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque aimed at the rear wheels via a seven-speed. automatic transmission.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsbIwwSs4BM (/ embed)