McKenney: Keep the doors of the Ottawa library open to the homeless

The Ottawa Public Library on Metcalfe Street: no longer letting homeless people hang around in the early morning hours.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia network

I want to tell you about a woman I met last summer. Mary Beth (not her real name) may have been your neighbor. Years before she lived on the street with all her belongings in a single black suitcase, she lived and worked like most of us. But a sudden loss of job and the subsequent death of her only child meant that she was no longer able to pay her rent and faced eviction. She moved to shelter, but felt unsafe after verbal and physical threats.

For the past three years, she has spent her days and nights in the city looking for safe spaces to stay alive. Her days are spent in parks in the city, with peace in the town hall for warmth and peace on the benches. When that building closes at 11.30 am, she uses her Presto pass to ride the bus until the last ride, around 3 am. She walked the next three hours, keeping herself awake, and until recently she went to the lobby of the main branch of the Ottawa Public Library. It would be accompanied by others who have spent the same 24 hours in the same way. They would gather there for the three hours of warmth and tranquility until the library opened its doors. And her day would start again.

Two weeks ago, the Ottawa Council declared an affordable emergency situation for housing and homelessness in this city. The same week we learned that the main branch of the public library now locks its lobby doors in the early mornings, so that homeless people no longer have access to that space in the mornings for peace, warmth and delay. Mary Beth no longer has a warm place to rest every morning for those precious three hours.

Since I heard that this change in opening times has occurred, I have been approached by many people who walk through the library or share the entrance to their workplace and express their dissatisfaction about removing “familiar faces” that sat or slept every time (often upright) ) morning. Where are they now? It’s hard to say. These are the most marginalized and voiceless people in our city. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they are not further marginalized. If there are security issues due to the actions of some, we deal with some without punishing Mary Beth and others who need safe space.

Public libraries are great equalizers. Once we walk through those doors, we are all equally welcome in a room that is staffed by some of the most knowledgeable and compassionate people in our community: librarians. Librarians are often in the position of managing kindness and care to people in our city who really need the care of social workers. Let us take the lead from other libraries in Canada and other countries that recognize this need and, instead of closing doors for those who need us most, introduce social workers to our library staff. Social workers have the ability to provide on-site support to people and connect them to further healthcare and social support. Connecting people who need it with existing services such as health care and housing workers in the community is an important step towards an end to homelessness.

People who experience homelessness live daily with shame and stigma. They are poor. They need a place where they can feel like they belong. This is what the library offers. When the doors open, they go inside to read, use the computers, meet friends, and sometimes sleep. No different than anyone else in the same room. And they are welcome. Our librarians take care of this.

That is why it is so important that they are admitted into the lobby in the early hours before the library doors open. It keeps them alive from the cold, safe after a night of being alone outside or dangerously housed and it is the start of a new day of survival where they are welcome.

Catherine McKenney is the Ottawa councilor for the Somerset district and the housing and homelessness council association.