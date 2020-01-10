McGregor - Cowboy: Watch Conor McGregor on TV, UK start time, UFC 246, live stream

Loading...

Conor McGregor will rejoin the Octagon for the first time in over a year when he takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The Irish megastar has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to see Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

When is McGregor vs. Cowboy in UK time?

McGregor vs. Cowboy plays early in the morning Sunday, January 19, 2020 in British times.

The UFC 246 preliminary rounds start at 1:00 a.m., the main card takes place at 3:00 a.m.

When is McGregor against cowboy?

McGregor and Cowboy enter the octagon around 6 p.m. 5:00 p.m. British time Once the preparations and the rest of the main map are complete.

Where’s McGregor vs. Cowboy?

The fight will take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

How to see McGregor versus cowboy in the UK

The fight will be broadcast live at the BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans can purchase the fight for a one-time fee of £ 19.95.

You can soak up the entire build and full UFC 246 card before the McGregor and Cowboy showdown with many big names in the mix.

How to see McGregor versus cowboy in the US

US fans can watch the fight in the US live on ESPN +.