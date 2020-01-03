McGregor could be a replacement for Khabib-Ferguson

Loading...

For the fifth time, UFC President Dana White has booked Nurmagomedov with Tony Ferguson, this time for the main event UFC 249 on April 18 for the lightweight crown. Should the fight fail to materialize, Conor McGregor, like four times before, will be next when it comes to the easy tilt fight, provided he beats Donald Cerrone a little later this month.

“Conor wants to fight three times this year. He hopes if he hits Cowboy he can turn right and fight Khabib, but the timing and math won't work, ”said White, according to the ESPN. "His thing is, I'm going to fight Cowboy, I'm going to beat Cowboy, and I'll be ready to fight Khabib at 155 if something happens because we're going to fight Khabib-Tony again." So Conor would be ready for this fight. "

While McGregor would be a gigantic fight against one of the two guys – maybe even bigger than Khabib-Ferguson – this would raise many questions about how the former second division champion earned a title fight of £ 155 after a £ 170 fight. White's reaction was simple, pointing to the story of the bad blood between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, while the easy candidate Justin Gaethje was brought to justice for not accepting other fights.

“And Gaethje was also on the way up. We offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje never fought. So Conor is up for this fight if he beats cowboy, ”said White.

McGregor's most recent struggle since his defeat against Nurmagomedov in 2018 in the UFC. After the fight, minds broke out in a post-fight brawl that overflowed into the crowd. Nurmagomedov and McGregor's bad blood never cooled, and both were suspended for their respective roles in close combat. Gaethje, on the other hand, has won his last three fights in a row, including a knockout win over Cerrone in September.

McGregor meets Cerrone at the UFC 246 Main Event on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.