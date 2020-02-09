McEwen signs with Stamps, who suddenly have serious Canadian o-line depth

Sean McEwen is coming home.

Clear and early on Saturday morning, the Stampeders made so much official when they announced that they had signed a contract with Calgary’s child just one day after he was released by the Toronto Argonauts so that he could take advantage of new opportunities.

Whatever the case, the signature represents a return home.

McEwen is as Calgar as they come. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and won three Hardy Cup championships as members of the University of Calgary Dinos before the Argonauts selected him with the third overall choice of the 2015 CFL Draft.

However, it appears that signing with the Stampeders was not just about returning to his hometown for McEwen.

“That was definitely a big part of it, but there were many reasons,” McEwen said Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium. “It’s such a great organization and in the 15 minutes I’ve been here so far it’s already starting to feel like family, so I’m sure it’s the right decision.”

If McEwen had reached the free market when the free agency started Tuesday at 10 a.m., he would certainly have received offers from the entire competition. Canadian offensive linemen of his caliber are hard to find.

Instead, the Stampeders took advantage of the newly created legal manipulation window of the CFL to contact him and they made a deal this week.

“Certainly a little less stress,” McEwen said. “I knew it was probably going to happen, but it’s great to know for sure that it happened.”

In McEwen, the stamps probably found their starting point for the 2020 season. This is a man twice the Argos nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian and an all-star and the most striking Canadian of the East Division in 2017, the same years that he won the Gray Cup with the Boatmen.

He also contributes to an already impressive stable of Canadian o-linemen who will have the stamps at their disposal.

With McEwen in the middle, the Stamps are probably playing Shane Bergman – an all-star last season – and the ever-improving Ryan Sceviour or Brad Erdos in their two surveillance positions, with Justin Lawrence, David Brown and Zack Williams all offering capable Canadian backup options.

The signing of McEwen also means that US Ucambre Williams will probably go from mid to tackling, something the Stamps wanted to do last season before an injury to Erdos destroyed that plan. Nila Kasitati, also American, will be the other starter.

“It’s really exciting to work with (those) guys,” said McEwen, who was training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFL earlier this season. “(They are) players who have been in the competition for a while and know what they are doing and (it is exciting) to learn things from them and hopefully they can learn something from me.”

With a free agency a few days away, the stamps have almost solidified their o-line and have a strong core of defensive linemen and linebackers available.

There is still work to be done and adding another US receiver and finding a back-up quarterback seem to be priorities, but the signing of McEwen certainly gives the Stamps a head start.

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9