McDonald's wants to leave Western United for Brisbane Roar: Rudan

"If you are not ready for challenges, if you want to do what you want, this is not the club for you.

"He clearly wants something else. And it is up to him and … as far as we as a football club are concerned, we are very clear about who we are and we want people who adhere to our club in the future. " "

Scott McDonald has told Western United he wants to leave.Credit: Getty Images

Rudan said McDonald came to see him during the week to let him know about his decision.

"He got an 18 month contract and Scott McDonald came up to me during the week to tell me he wanted to go out. No dramas there," said Rudan.

"He played a full match last week, so I never confirmed that he was away. I just said that he received an 18-month contract and that he is still Western United's football player – he is still under contract with us. "

"No agreement has been reached – it's quite simple."

McDonald's is a 36-year-old veteran whose future is behind him; In the longer term, Western's biggest concern is a debilitating injury crisis that, on Friday night, left Rudan with only one experienced central defender, Andrew Durante, and forced him to go from training to three to the back he used all season to a back apartment four.

He was also forced to make his A-League debut at Sebastian Pasquali, a talented midfielder previously at Melbourne Victory and in the Ajax youth system, in the back right.

The loss of experienced defenders Brendan Hamill and Aaron Calver leaves Western with little coverage. Hamill will be out for the rest of the season with an ACL, while Calver's metatarsal injury could see him for four to six weeks.

Rudan knows the art of deviation and has focused on Western youth politics.

Oskar Dillon, a 20-year-old defender from the Queensland Premier League Gold Coast club, was signed, while Rudan extolled the virtues of Pasquali, Valentino Yuel, Josh Cavallo and Thiel Iradukunda, all of whom made their A-League debuts Friday night. , as well as Jonathan Aspropotamitis and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos who made their first A-League start for Western.

They are all promising and talented players, but with injuries, the impending loss of McDonald's, the age of several key players whose endurance will be tested during a long and hot season, Western faces a period difficult.

The bye may have come at the right time as Rudan seeks to sort out his team, find replacements and work with his players in any new tactical configuration in the future.