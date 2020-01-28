McDonald's is fighting the breakfast war with chicken sandwiches

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

(CNN) – McDonald’s is trying to increase Americans’ growing appetite for chicken sandwiches as the breakfast segment becomes increasingly competitive.

As of this week, the fast food giant is selling its Chicken McGriddles and McChicken biscuit sandwiches for a limited time at the national level. Until now, they were only available in some regional markets.

Customers flocked to chains like Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes for their chicken sandwich solution. But McDonald’s, which sells chicken sandwiches and tests new options on a regular basis, has not sparked the kind of excitement that its rivals are generating. McDonald’s in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas is currently trying out a crispy chicken sandwich and a deluxe version with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

Franchises are concerned that McDonald’s will lose business due to its weaknesses.

The board of the National Owners Association, a group of McDonald’s franchisees, complained in July that “unfortunately (customers) have to go to Chick-fil-A” to get the chicken sandwich they crave. “We have great chicken McNuggets and our McChicken is a very good product. But we are not in the premium chicken sandwich category, neither grilled nor crispy,” the board continued.

The national launch of Chicken McGriddles – made from frying pan cake and a McChicken patty – and the McChicken biscuit could help reassure franchise operators.

“Our owners are excited to add new chicken offerings to the menu,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation at McDonald’s, in an email to CNN Business. “They saw the demand for more chicken and breakfast offerings firsthand, and we’re able to satisfy those two cravings with Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuits.”

VanGosen added that the sandwiches “were enthusiastically received by customers in the markets where they are available”. Although the national test runs for a limited time, restaurants can choose to leave the food on their menu longer, she added.

The test could also help McDonald’s compete in another competition category: breakfast.

McDonald’s, which has been serving breakfast all day since 2015, is a leader in this category. “We win at breakfast,” said VanGosen. “We regularly innovate and add new breakfasts.”

But the space is becoming competitive.

Wendy’s announced in September that breakfast would be served nationally, an investment of $ 20 million that would require the chain to hire approximately 20,000 new employees. Wendy’s menu includes a honey butter chicken biscuit and a maple bacon chicken croissant. Dunkin ‘, who experimented with healthy breakfast items, launched a breakfast sandwich last year that is made from a vegetable-based Beyond sausage and attracts customers with a trendy new option. And IHOP unveiled plans for a new store, Flip’d, that serves freshly made breakfast on the go.

“We saw that competitors this year … increased their activities,” said Steve Easterbrook, former CEO of McDonald’s, during a phone call in October about the company’s third-quarter results. Breakfast is an “important” segment for us to protect and grow, “he added.” We are used to fighting for our share, and we will continue to do so. “This quarter, McDonald’s has Wall Streets’ expectations for sales in its U.S. restaurants that have been open for at least 13 months have not been met.

