McDonald’s fans revealed how you can make Oreo McFlurry at home using only three ingredients

SINCE McDonald’s announced the closure of its stores in the UK amid the corona virus locking, fans missed it so much that they have reinvented their favorite menus at home.

We’ve revealed how you can make the perfect Big Mac at home, or Happy Meals for kids complete with their iconic red and yellow packaging – but now, if you crave something sweet, you can make your own Oreo McFlurry and it’s too good not to be shared.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

McFlurry’s three recipe ingredients that easily look so good. Credit: Facebook

Cha Sampan, from the Philippines, made his own McDonald’s ice cream recipe two years ago, but because we can’t take McDonald’s desserts as usual today, the easy three-ingredient recipe has emerged once again.

In the original post, he shared his delicious cakes and snacks with his followers with instructions on how to make them.

What you need is 250ml of all-purpose cream (you can pamper yourself with whatever brand you want), 216ml of condensed milk, and of course, Oreo – with six as a magic number.

This method is simple, really – Start by placing the Oreo biscuits in a sandwich bag and mash until everything is fine, using a rolling pin or tool of your choice.

Crush the Oreos until it’s alright. Credit: Facebook

All you need is a versatile cream, condensed milk and, you guessed it, OreosCredit: Facebook

Meanwhile, in a separate container, combine all-purpose cream and half of condensed milk.

At this stage you are required to taste, but only so you can taste how sweet it is – it will require restraint.

If it’s not sweet enough, add the remaining condensed milk.

Add the crushed Oreo to the cream mixture, and mix well, before proceeding to the most difficult part of the recipe.

Mix cream and condensed milk in a bowl before adding crushed OreosCredit: Facebook

You are required to pop the mixture in the freezer for four to five hours, or until the mixture is set.

And while waiting can afflict some people, the end result is worth it.

When ready, use a spoon to take the mixture and place it into the bowl

Add all Oreo cookies to serve – or more, we won’t judge – and voila, you have Oreo McFlurry that inspires tempting McDonald’s.

You can thank us later.

