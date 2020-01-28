McDonald's expands Irish delivery service

The American fast food chain McDonald’s is expanding its delivery service in Ireland.

Later that year, the company worked with Just Eat in Ireland and the UK.

This makes the Food Delivery App the second company to offer the so-called McDelivery.

UberEats offered McDonald’s delivery here from participating restaurants since 2018.

Just Eat interim CEO Peter Duffy said: “We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland.

“This partnership and our recently announced relationship with Greggs will require significant investments, but will accelerate our growth ambitions and improve our market position by offering our customers the widest choice.”

Just Eat operates a leading global hybrid market for online food delivery.

The London-based company has more than 240,000 restaurant partners in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.

In Ireland, Just Eat has over 2,100 take-out restaurants online.

The company says the Just Eat app has been downloaded over two million times since it was launched in Ireland five years ago.