McDonald’s does not exist in these countries

McDonald’s has changed the world as we know it, but not every nation has fallen under the giant spell of fast food. Keep reading to find out which countries don’t have McDonald’s stores at all.

There is no McDonald’s in Iceland

In many ways, Iceland is a completely unique country. One of the factors that makes this Scandinavian nation stand out from the rest of the world is the fact that there are no McDonald’s restaurants on the island. Although there were McDonald’s stores in Iceland, it all closed in 2009 after the collapse of the currency, the Icelandic crown. Due to the financial problems facing the country, it became very expensive to continue to import the food required by McDonald’s restaurants.

The typical Icelandic cuisine is quite different from the one you will have in a fast food chain. It contains ingredients such as fermented and dried fish and often has dishes such as meat-based soups and fish stew.

You won’t find American fast food in Afghanistan

Although McDonald’s is found in most countries around the world, Afghanistan is not one of them. The country has its own fast food editions, but McDonald’s doesn’t seem to be cutting back. For example, an Afghan Kabuli burger or burger is made using Afghan bread wrapped around vegetables, sausages, french fries and chutney. You will usually find this street food in Pakistan, where it has been grown by Afghan immigrants.

Many locals in Afghanistan have less disposable income to spend on fast food than in other countries. Those who eat well tend to follow traditional Afghan dishes, such as pasta, rice dishes and grilled meats.

Bolivia has banned McDonald’s

There was a time when McDonald’s existed in Bolivia. But all McDonald’s stores in 2002, making Bolivia the first non-McDonald’s Latin American nation. Although other fast food chains, such as KFC, still exist in the country, McDonald’s has been largely rejected by the local population and eventually banned by the government.

There is a continuing trend in Bolivia to reject US food chains and instead focus on promoting local businesses. Although another American brand, KFC is aimed more at locals in Bolivia because chicken happens to be a popular ingredient in the country. Similarly, Starbucks has been allowed to open after a strong relationship with Latin America for many years through the coffee bean trade.

Kenya is free

Although McDonald’s exists in Africa, it is a continent in which the fast-food giant has had little influence. Kenya is one of the many African countries that does not host McDonald’s stores, some of which are Ghana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Tanzania. According to World Atlas, only four of the 54 African nations have McDonald’s stores: Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Mauritania.

There is a lack of demand for fast food in Kenya, whose traditional cuisine is very different from burgers and french fries. Kenyan cuisine usually focuses on vegetables, rice dishes and dishes made with cornmeal or beans.

There is no market for McDonald’s in Cambodia

McDonald’s has taken off in many Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea. However, there are still many Asian nations where you will not find the fast food chain, such as North Korea and Cambodia. Although it accommodates more than 16 million people, there is no market for McDonald’s in Cambodia, a country that has seafood dishes, rice dishes and dishes made with local tropical fruits.

The country welcomes some fast food chains, such as KFC, Burger King and Dairy Queen. There are several rumors that McDonald’s has not appeared in a country where there is a market for other fast food chains, ranging from lack of space to opening a minimum number of stores to pressure from franchise owner Burger King.

