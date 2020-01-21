McDonald criticizes broadcasters for excluding them from the election debate

Mary Lou McDonald has warned Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labor that they have no power to ban their party from the government.

The Sinn Féin leader continues to criticize RTÉ and Virgin Media for excluding her from the planned head-to-head debates with the leaders of the two main parties.

It comes as latest poll revealed A sharp increase in support for her party – with Fianna Fáil (25 points), Fine Gael (23 points) and Sinn Féin (21 points).

However, with just over 24 hours to the deadline for nominations, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are the only parties who have enough candidates to possibly win the majority.

If Sinn Féin won every seat they contested, they would currently have around 46 TD – with each party or coalition needing 81 seats for the government.

Sinn Fein leader @MaryLouMcDonald criticized Virgin Media & RTÉ for not being included in Taoiseach’s candidate debates. Call Varadkar, Martin & Howlin “the three wise governments failed” and say they can’t decide who will be in the government # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/qryMMi1gXp

– Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 21, 2020

MP McDonald said her party is taking legal advice on the debates – and is still expecting to be invited to participate.

“We expect these decisions to be overturned at this point,” she said.

“You are completely unfair. We should not have to go to court for such an obvious question of fairness. We will take the advice and then take it from there.”

Fianna Fail boss Micheal Martin does not believe that an opinion poll should decide whether Sinn Fein should participate in tomorrow’s leadership debate. pic.twitter.com/8A6wUzJxcS

– Niall Colbert (@ NiallColbert1) January 21, 2020

Fianna Fáil chairman Micheál Martin previously said that the direct discussion format is legitimate given that there are only two parties that can lead a government as it stands.

“First, I don’t think we can decide these questions in opinion polls,” he said.

“The only two parties that can run a government are Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“The only party that can actually lead an alternative government is Fianna Fáil. We are the only party that can change government – with other parties that I recognize.

“I think it is legitimate that there would be a direct debate between me and Leo Varadkar.”

According to Taoiseach, it is “right” for him and Micheal Martin to fight each other in a debate, but Mary Lou McDonald has no problem getting involved. It is because of the transmitter # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/PhYPmcncOF

– Andrew Lowth (@ AndrewLowth1) January 21, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was up to the broadcaster himself, but insisted that he would have no problem if Mary Lou McDonald was involved.

“I have no difficulty discussing Micheál Martin directly,” he said. “I think it is right to do that because, if you like, we are the two people fighting for the Taoiseach office.

“But I’m also having trouble debating with the three leaders of the three major parties. It is up to the broadcaster. “

Eamon Ryan, leader of the Greens, with Cllr David Healy, spokesman for the Green Party for Climate, and Cllr Caroline Conroy, candidate for Northwest Dublin, speak to the media on Bull Island in Dublin about the launch of their paper on nature and environmental policy on January 21, 2020. Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews

Meanwhile, the leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan, said smaller parties are “equally capable” of running a government.

“There is no one with superpowers above anyone else,” he said.

“We are all human beings; we take part in this election to play our part and I don’t think anyone is different from anyone else. You don’t have this exclusive right.”

Socialist co-chair Catherine Murphy said that her party ignored opinion polls, but called for the debate to be opened to other leaders.

“I don’t think there is a case at issue,” she said.

“When you’re in a small group, opinion polls play such a minor role because methodology and a number of things matter.

“We rely on what we hear on the doorstep and I have to say … this is a very open choice.”

MP McDonald hit the parties that ruled out Sinn Féin – and warned that the February 8 vote will decide who comes to power.

“Likewise, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Brendan Howlin, if you don’t mind you think they can exclude us from the government,” she said.

“These three wise men with failed government and broken promises still believe that they will have things in their own way.

“The three parties most responsible for our unprecedented housing and health crises believe they will decide who is suitable for the government.

“Here’s a news flash for the leaders of Fine Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Labor Party: it’s the people at the ballot box who decide who can go into government – not you.”

The first head-to-head debate will air on Virgin Media tomorrow night. The RTÉ debate is scheduled for February 4th.