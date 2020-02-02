McDavid scores twice, Draisaitl has four assists as Oilers top Flames

CALGARY – Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 win over the Calgary Flames in Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (28-18-6), who have won two consecutive games since they lost 4-3 in a home shootout on the Flames on Wednesday.

Zack Kassian, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Caleb Jones, Sam Gagner and Gaetan Haas also scored, while Leon Draisaitl had four assists.

Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith made 15 saves to record the win before being ejected from the game with 24 seconds left in the second period for a second fight with Flames retired Cam Talbot.

Mikko Koskinen played the final 20:24 of the game in just before the Oilers and stopped all eight shots he encountered.

Buddy Robinson, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames (27-20-6), while Mark Giordano had two assists.

David Rittich started in the net for Calgary, but was pulled 3:18 in the second period after four goals on 17 shots. Talbot then made 21 relief-relief saves before being thrown out of play for the secondary fight with Smith. Rittich then went back into the net and made nine more saves.

The Oilers opened the score 29 seconds into the match when Yamamoto picked up a rebound and slid a shot past an expansive Rittich.

Just 36 seconds later, Kassian took a pass from Josh Archibald and raised a shot in the upper right corner over Rittich’s glove hand.

The flames had a good chance to score a short time later when Smith ventured to play the puck, but had to clamber to get back into position before stretching out his stick to stop Johnny Gaudreau.

Robinson pulled Calgary into a goal at 12:42 pm from the first when he took a pass from Gaudreau before throwing the puck up and down Smith’s right pad and into the net. It was his first goal as a flame and the first since he scored against the Florida Panthers as a member of the Ottawa Senators on April 17, 2016.

McDavid restored Edmonton’s two-goal lead at 3:33 PM by breaking a shot through the screen and breaking Rittich’s blocker.

McDavid added his second of the game 3:18 to the second. Rittich got a part of the shot with his right arm, but the puck still passed him.

The Flames fought back inside a goal when Tkachuk Smith defeated Andrew Mangiapane’s feed at 4:35 seconds before Lindholm threw the puck off the Oilers net’s leg into the net from behind the goal line at 10:14.

The Oilers reacted 83 seconds later when Nugent-Hopkins scored thanks to a great pass from Yamamoto.

Jones then placed Edmonton 6-3 at 15:58 of the second when his blow from the point through the traffic found its way into the net.

Tempers flared up 24 seconds before the second break when Gagner put a puck in Talbot in the net.

Although the target was immediately thrown away, several skirmishes broke out, including a fight between Tkachuk and Ethan Bear and another in the middle between Smith and Talbot.

The teams were then sent to their respective rooms and the remaining 24 seconds were played just before the start of the third period.

The Oilers scored the only two goals from the third when Gagner broke a shot that fooled Rittich shortside at 13:16, before Haas scored on a penalty shot with 1:57 still in control.