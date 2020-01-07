McDavid, Oilers bring the defense of Maple Leafs back to Earth

Loading...

TORONTO – One by one, with muffled voices and with some clipped responses, the Toronto Maple Leafs had no choice but to give it up to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

“A great game,” admitted John Tavares. “We would like to make it difficult for him. We didn’t do the job. “

“We just gave him way too much room,” said Auston Matthews. “He is the most dangerous player in the world for a reason, so if you let him fly through the neutral zone with the speed and skills he has, he will make us pay.”

The visitors had hung three goals on each of the Leafs goalkeepers. Nice too.

But no one was more tempting than McDavid’s single-breaking, inside-out, upside-down humiliation of Morgan Rielly and assistant goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson in the third period.

For his leading 69th point of the season, McDavid had all the time in the world to perform a triple bypass on Rielly’s soul, threatening Hutchinson to the deep end of his fold with an infinite toolbox of possibilities and then the puck to move where they keep the goals of the year.

Could Rielly try to give the rest of us citizens an idea of ​​what it is like to post McDavid one on one?

“No, not really,” replied the defender, min-3 at night. “I mean, it’s heavy.”

That is certainly the highlight you’ll see during the course of your Mini Wheats, but McDavid’s fourth point in the 6-4, goalie-hunting romp through the Maple Leafs on Monday was just the sour cherry on top of a shaky defensive performance.

“We felt pretty good about how we played defensively here,” said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe a few hours before he saw his club set on fire for six combined points by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“We will of course be very aware of who we are on the ice, but we are still just playing within our structure and the things we want to do. And then, of course, just try to keep the puck away from those guys as much as possible. “

It didn’t happen. Things went the opposite way as planned.

The Oilers controlled the game early and often and earned the lion’s share of the shooting attempts, the chance of a big danger and six small penalties, five of which were committed by young defenders Justin Holl and Travis Dermott.

Call-up Martin Marincin, asked to play more than 18 minutes, also had a difficult start.

“We just lost our structure completely defensively, which was clearly a focus of ours yesterday (in practice) and today in terms of maintaining that structure, not opening the ice like we did before 97,” Keefe said. “If you open the ice for him, it will make life easy for him.”

Thank the ready-from-jump Oilers for finishing Toronto’s 10-game point streak and making their thin blue line look really fragile for the first game since shutdown defender Jake Muzzin suffered his broken foot.

“They played at a different level,” Keefe said.

“A higher level than our opponents that we have played for quite some time.”

The Leafs look so porous after just 48 hours after one of their best defensive efforts in memory is a bit head-scratcher, and it provides ammunition for skeptics who believe they must first act from their riches and back-end until the February 24 deadline, especially with Muzzin bouncing around the press box.

“I saw that we would get into trouble if you don’t support each other. Many of their goals, their skills showed a little too much,” said Frederik Andersen. “A lesson we need to keep more together. has been ours, I think we cannot expect it to go our way every night unless we work for it. “

Stinkers happen. The Oilers wanted and needed these even more.

“Right from the start of the puck it was pretty clear that they were here today for a reason,” said Keefe.

Keefe had been bullish until Monday about his Marincin-Holl combination and he loves the offensive shock injected by the Rielly-Barrie duo.

But if the goalkeeper is a little less than spectacular and the other side has a possession team, the known mistakes become visible and the hole becomes too deep to crawl out.

“We scored enough tonight. We just didn’t defend well enough, “Tavares said.

The question now becomes this: How is Kyle Dubas tempted to summon Rasmus Sandin, after the prospective performance of the junior in the world – three goals, seven assists, a bronze medal and top defender of the tournament honor?

“We know he is an important man both now and in the future,” said Keefe.

“So, in terms of how we manage that, I don’t know completely.”