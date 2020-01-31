McConnell’s democratic rival McGrath endorses Biden for 2020

Retired marine and fighter pilot Amy McGrath is featured in a campaign video announcing her intention to go to the Kentucky House chair at Mitch McConnell. (Twitter)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amy McGrath, a former Marine Fighter pilot who raised more than $ 16 million in her attempt to challenge Senator Mitch McConnell in the November election, said Friday that she endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The former vice president campaigned for McGrath in Kentucky in her failed race in 2018 for a seat in the American House. Now she is trying to win the Democratic Senate’s nomination and oust McConnell, one of the most powerful men in Washington.

McGrath said that Biden was “respected and loved by both Democrats and Republicans” and had the capacity to bring the country back together.

“Honor and integrity are at the heart of everything Marines do,” McGrath said in a statement. “That’s why I believe so strongly that Joe Biden is the president who can return honor and integrity to the Oval Office.”

McGrath joins a growing group of members who lean centristically and stand behind the former vice-president, trying to consolidate enough votes in the moderate wing of his party to secure the Democratic nomination. Among them, Rep. Elaine Luria from Virginia, who was a classmate of McGrath’s at the Naval Academy.

The Biden campaign welcomed McGrath’s approval.

“We are honored to welcome Amy to Team Joe in the fight for the soul of our nation and look forward to taking down Mitch McConnell and taking back the Senate,” said Greg Schultz, Biden campaign leader.

Biden said he considered McConnell, with whom he served in the Senate for decades, a friend with whom he could work as president. The comment was criticized by some of his Democratic rivals, who noticed McConnell’s obstruction on President Barack Obama’s agenda.

President Donald Trump is popular in the state, and McConnell is one of the most important officials for the president’s success. The majority leader of the senate is known for its powerful political organization in the state and is considered a solid favorite.

