Loading...

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 6, 2014 (Shutterstock)

By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he had received the Republican votes needed to begin impeaching President Donald Trump and a decision on witnesses or documents that the Democrats wanted , postponed.

McConnell is expected to initiate the third impeachment process in the country’s history once parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi submits the impeachment documents to the Senate. She will meet with her management team late Tuesday.

Article below …

“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters. He said the question of the new witnesses would be raised later “and not before the trial started”.

The GOP leader told senators at their lunch on Tuesday that he had support for his plan, which was modeled on the impeachment process against President Bill Clinton 20 years ago. It would start the process first and postpone the vote on witnesses until a later date.

“He’s definitely got 51 votes,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A senior ally of the president who left the meeting. Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, 53-47.

Democrats are increasing pressure on Republicans to insist on hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, and to disagree with McConnell’s proposal to postpone voting on new statements. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer called it a “trap” and a “cover-up”.

“Who heard of a trial without witnesses and documents?” Asked the New York Democrat. He asked Trump what he had to hide. “Witnesses and documents: fair trial. No witnesses and documents: cover-up. “

Only four GOP senators would be needed to deny McConnell his majority, but he appears to have locked up the votes. GOP leaders conducted a whip count on Tuesday to assess support. Several GOP senators have announced that they want to hear from Bolton and other witnesses, but are still committed to McConnell’s plan to begin the process.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday that the Clinton trial “provided a way” to start the process and consider witnesses “on the way.” He said he supported him.

“I’m happy with this process,” said Romney. “And at that point, I would like to hear from John Bolton and other witnesses with the right information, but this process does it justice.”

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, also said she supports McConnell’s approach. Others are unsure if they need to hear anything from Bolton or any other witness, and blame the house for not being forced to testify. Trump had instructed White House officials not to follow the House’s investigation.

“It’s not that I don’t want to hear from him,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. “I want to hear from him when the house is ready to do its job and has the same agreement with the ambassador on their side of the hill.”

Trump is accused of abusing the power of the presidency by putting pressure on the new Ukrainian leader to act against Democrats, using $ 400 million in military aid, which is crucial for the ally because he Russia counters at its border.

Funding for Ukraine was finally released, but only after Congress intervened.

From the Oval Office, where Trump met with the Greek Prime Minister, he scolded the impeachment proceedings, as he often does, as “a completely partisan prank witch hunt”.

Trump insisted that “absolutely nothing was done wrong in his interactions with Ukraine”.

Republicans are expected to quickly free Trump from the charges, but Democrats say new evidence, including Bolton’s willingness to testify, only increases pressure on new witnesses and documents.

Obviously, Bolton compared the government’s actions against Ukraine to a “drug business” in which he refused to participate. According to Parliament, a shadow diplomacy was concocted by the incumbent White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and ambassador Gordon Sondland. Bolton left administration in September.

Democrats also want documents about the withheld aid to Ukraine, which the White House did not want to pass on to House investigators, and which oppose Congress’s subpoenas.

With a majority of 53 seats, McConnell has only loose control over the impeachment process, in which decisions about witnesses or documents can be made with a majority of 51 votes.

Pressure on the Senators to be re-elected from Swing States in 2020 will increase, including Collins, Tillis, the Iowa GOP Senator, Joni Ernst and Colorado GOP Senator, Cory Gardner, from a deeply divided country be checked carefully for their votes. Demonstrators appear in the Capitol.

McConnell declined a question on Tuesday as to whether Trump had dealt with Ukraine properly and said he had nothing left to add on the issue. He admitted that voting on witnesses and documents would be “the most controversial” part of the process. “I am sure there will be an intense discussion,” he said.

The GOP leader was criticized for not being an impartial judge, but working on the process strategy in full coordination with the White House.

During the closed lunch, McConnell went through the details of the trial and the senators said they were planning possible Saturday sessions.

White House officials often attend public lunches and legislative director Eric Ueland joined them on Tuesday.

Associate press writers Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama from Washington contributed to this report.