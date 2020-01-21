McConnell rules change on day 1: NPR

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell arrives on Tuesday to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

After more than 12 hours of action on Tuesday, the Senate passed the basic rules for the coming weeks in impeachment proceedings against President Trump. It reminded that even this highly scripted torture could contain some surprises.

The senators disagreed with the first draft rule, proposed by majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Despite his party’s control of the chamber and his reputation as a skillful teller.

He had repeatedly insisted that the rules for the trial were modeled on the impeachment lawsuit against President Bill Clinton in 1999.

McConnell also announced confidently last week that all members of the GOP conference supported his approach to exposing the prosecution and defense to their arguments and answering written questions before considering whether to summon witnesses or documents.

When members of his own conference reviewed the details of his resolution, McConnell was forced to do something he didn’t have to do often – to change his plan under pressure from other Republicans.

His draft resolution stipulated that each side would submit its case within 24 hours in two days. His last minute revision extended this time to three days. He also allowed evidence of the house to be automatically included in the log unless an objection was raised.

But while McConnell may have been forced to revise his plans for the overall procedural structure, he was able to fend off several attempts by Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, later that day and late at night Tuesday. The Republicans voted against 11 amendments, notably the subpoena of documents from the White House, the State Department and other officials. They maintained McConnell’s argument that the problem of witnesses and documents would be addressed after both sides pleaded for and against impeachment.

Collins leads the rebels when it comes to violating rules

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, was part of a group of Senate Republicans who insisted that the time each side takes to extend their case be extended.

McConnell is often praised for his political skill and ability to see legislative corners. He was arrested when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Asked that he institute “fair trial” before submitting impeachment proceedings. He prevailed – she couldn’t make any commitments.

The majority leader also ignored predictable demands from Democrats such as Schumer to allow more than two days for impeachers.

But he couldn’t ignore Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who was part of a group of Senate Republicans who insisted that the deadline be extended.

“Senator Collins and others raised concerns about the 24-hour opening speech within two days and the inclusion of the house’s transcript in the file,” said a statement in her office. “Her position was that the process should follow the [Bill] Clinton model as much as possible. She considers these changes to be a significant improvement.”

The fate of McConnell’s originally proposed rules was a very rare defeat by his own allies and underlined the desire of Collins and some others that the Senate not appear as a partisan stamp.

Dems, White House bristles with witnesses

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer listens during a press conference on Tuesday.

At least on this point, Collins and the other rebels broadly agreed with the House impeachment case regarding a number of McConnell rule changes.

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The lead manager, urged the senators to accept a number of Schumer amendments that would have included witnesses and documents in the process.

Trump’s fate at this stage of impeachment – whether convicted or acquitted – will be of greater value if Americans believe that the president has really gone through a complete and fair trial, Schiff said.

And that means, he argued, that the Senate must involve former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and others that Schiff said would shed more light on the underlying events of Ukraine- Would throw affair.

The White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, urged the senators to reject Schumer’s amendments and reiterated Republicans ’longstanding criticism of impeachment proceedings in general and Schiff in particular.

“It is outrageous!” Said Cipollone.

Schiff and his compatriots, including Democrats Zoe Lofgren from California and Val Demings from Florida, made arguments against Trump based on evidence that they believed should be incorporated into the matter.

Demings, for example, detailed the State Department-owned material, which she said would worsen the Democrats’ case, Trump’s abuse of power, or conditioning his policy toward Ukraine last year, expecting his leaders to be under investigation that Trump suspected would help him politically.

The debate continued until almost 2 a.m. on Wednesday, when Schumer kept offering amendments that required testimony or material for the trial – and McConnell and the Republicans continued to put them down. The proceedings will continue at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.