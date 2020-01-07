Loading...

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to have won enough republican votes to start President Donald Trump’s trial, but is postponing a decision on witnesses or documents that Democrats want.

McConnell is expected to start the trial as soon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the accusation articles to the Senate. She is set to meet her leadership team at the end of Tuesday Tuesday.

The GOP leader opened the Senate on Tuesday morning and said “fair is fair” because he explained his proposal to start the trial first and postpone the vote on witnesses later in the trial.

McConnell believes he supports his plan, modeled on Bill Clinton’s accusation process 20 years ago, and plans to discuss next steps during the closed door of the Senate Lunch Tuesday with Republicans, according to a congress leader who is known with the planning but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Democrats are pushing Republicans to insist on hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, and not to agree with McConnell’s proposal to postpone voting on new testimonials later. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer calls it a ‘trap’.

“The Republican leader seems to be more concerned with being able to claim that he has gone through the constitutional movements than with actually performing our constitutional duty,” Schumer said Tuesday. He called it an “Alice in Wonderland logic.”

Only four GOP senators are needed to deny McConnell his majority, but he seems to have locked the votes. Several GOP senators have indicated that they want to hear something from Bolton and other witnesses, but they nevertheless support McConnell’s plan to start the trial.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday that the Clinton trial “provided a path” to start the trial and consider witnesses “on the road.” He said he supports it.

“I am comfortable with that process,” Romney said. “And at this stage I would like to hear from John Bolton and other witnesses with the right information, but that process will provide room for that.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has also said she supports McConnell’s approach. Others say they are not sure if they should even hear from Bolton or other witnesses.

“It’s not that I don’t want to hear from him,” said Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C. “I want to hear from him when the house is ready to do their job and have the same agreement with the ambassador on their side of the hill.”

Trump faces allegations that he has misused the power of presidency by inciting Ukraine’s new leader to investigate democrats, leveraging $ 400 million in military aid that is crucial to the ally if Russia fights Russia against its border .

The financing for Ukraine was finally released but only after Congress intervened.

Associated Press writer Padmananda Rama in Washington has contributed to this report.

Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram, The Associated Press