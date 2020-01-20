To prevent Democrats from trying to delay weeks of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell should seriously consider enacting a ruling that, after some evidence, the case can be quickly dismissed, Fox News reported Monday.

“I am familiar with the resolution as it was a day or two ago,” said Republican Senator Josh Hawley Axios. “I understand that the resolution will allow the President’s team to either judge or fire at a reasonable time.”

Hawley said he was concerned that if Trump was unable to dismiss or convict, the trial’s chief prosecutor, MP Adam Schiff, would have too much control over what would result, as he wrote on Twitter “endless circus”.

McConnell has until Tuesday, when the process begins, to announce the final version of his resolution, which sets out the rules.

Democrats have expressed frustration that McConnell has kept the rules of the process secret. A source told Fox News: “House managers have absolutely no idea how the process is structured two days before the process begins.”

Temperate GOP senator Lisa Murkowski said, according to Fox News, that she wanted to ensure that there was a process by which senators could “really hear” the case and ask questions before deciding what else we needed. I don’t know what else we need until I get the base case. ‘

