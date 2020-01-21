McConnell abruptly relaxes impeachment restrictions

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell abruptly loosened his restrictive proposed rules for impeaching President Donald Trump by lifting the shortened two-day schedule by a third to open disputes after protests by senators, including Republicans to add.

The process quickly began with a partisan fight in the Capitol when the president’s lawyers made arguments for McConnell’s plan on Tuesday. Democrats protested loudly against McConnell’s originally proposed rules, and some Republicans privately raised concerns over a GOP lunch.

Without comment, the Republican leader quietly submitted a revised proposal after meeting his senators behind closed doors at the start of the process. The handwritten changes would be made a day later and would allow evidence of the house to be included in the file. There is still deep disagreement about calling additional witnesses.

“It is time to start this process,” said Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, in a nutshell when the process opened to the public.

“It’s a fair process,” he said. “There is absolutely no case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session after the senators took an oath last week to practice “impartial justice” as a jury. House House prosecutors were on the one hand, and Trump’s team on the other, in the Senatem fountain when the senators sat silently at their desks.

The senators were stunned by McConnell’s postponement and the adjutants did not respond immediately.

A spokeswoman for Republican Senator Susan Collins, however, said she and others raised concerns. The Maine Senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

The turning point was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted to hold a meeting in less time to both speed up the process and move more of the process into the night.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” The President tweeted from afar when he returned to his hotel at a world leader conference in Davos, Switzerland. This is the minutes of his phone call asking the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiya for a “favor”. The Democrats cite this protocol as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly calls it “perfect.”

Democrats had warned that the set of rules set up by Trump’s ally, the Senate’s GOP leader, could force midnight meetings that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a pseudo-trial.

“This is not a fair trial process, this is a rigged trial process,” said House Intelligence Committee chairman, who heads the prosecutor’s office, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., Told reporters. He called it a “cover-up”.

Schiff opened his arguments before the Senate played a Trump video calling on more witnesses than witnesses. Schiff noticed the sudden change in the proposed rules that occurred just moments before his speech.

“The facts will come out in the end,” said Schiff. “The question is, will it come out in time? “

McConnell said: “The president’s lawyers will finally get a level playing field,” juxtaposing this with Parliament’s impeachment investigation.

The rare impeachment process that takes place in an election year tests whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine warrants deportation while voters form their own judgment on his White House.

Just a few weeks before the first pre-democratic competitions, four senators, who are also presidential candidates, had disappeared from the campaign path as jurors.

“My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent candidate for the Democratic nomination in Vermont, told reporters. He said his followers would continue to work “to defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Democrats say the prospect of a nightly trial without new witnesses, or even the House’s extensive filing, would leave the public without crucial information about Trump’s political pressure campaign against Ukraine and the White House’s obstruction of Ukraine’s house impeachment probe.

Justice Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, who also led the House team, said: “There is no process in this country where you would not allow relative witnesses.”

Trump’s team of lawyers does not deny Trump’s actions – that he called the Ukrainian president and asked for a “favor” during a phone call on July 25. In fact, lawyers have included the rough transcript of Trump’s conversation as part of their 110-page trial that was filed before the trial.

Instead, the president’s lawyers, led by Cipollone and a legal team known on television, including Alan Dershowitz, say the two allegations against the president are not criminal acts and Trump has not committed a crime.

For a long time, lawyers have insisted that the constitution’s authors institute impeachment as a remedy for “other crimes and offenses”, a particularly broad definition that does not only mean certain crimes.

Democrats who pursued the case against the president made particular reference to a report by the General Accountability Office that the White House violated federal law by choking off Congress-approved money from Ukraine.

House Democrats responded to Trump’s lawyers’ arguments Tuesday, saying the president’s lawsuit confirms that “his misconduct is unjustifiable.”

They wrote: “President Trump’s long speech to the Senate is heavy with rhetorical and procedural grievances, but he lacks a legitimate defense of his misconduct.”

Roberts took the oath to a remaining senator, James Inhofe, who had a family medical exam last week in Oklahoma when the other senators swore the oath and signed the oath book.

Also on Tuesday, the house-democratic managers responsible for the impeachment process asked Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, to disclose first-hand information he had about the allegations made against Trump. They said the evidence gathered so far suggests that Cipollone is a “material witness” to the allegations.

House Democrats charged the Republican president with two charges last month: abuse of power by withholding US military aid from Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to cooperate with their investigations.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction. Even if this were the case, the White House team argued that it would be an “unconstitutional conviction” because the charges were too broad.

Associated press authors Laurie Kellman, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa contributed to this report.