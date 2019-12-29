McCauley Cup closes the gap between the community and Edmonton Police – Edmonton

Loading...

11-year-old Patrick Sopiarz and his 21-year-old brother Michal Sopiarz play every year in the McCauley Cup against Edmonton police officers.

“I just love being on the ice rink. Hockey has always been a part of my life and I just like to have fun here, ”said Patrick at the competition on Saturday.

Tweet this

Michal remembers the first time his little brother was on the ice. He could barely walk and his jersey went to his feet. For Michal he learned to skate on the McCauley Community ice rink.

READ MORE: More than just a hockey game: McCauley Cup celebrates its 10th anniversary in downtown Edmonton

"It helps bring everyone together," said Michal. "Ultimately, we all enjoy playing hockey."

The McCauley Cup started 11 years ago. The goal has always been to bridge the gap between the police and the community.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We are reachable, help and are committed to the community," said Const. David McFarland said. "This is a great way for us to become competitive and have fun with the members of the community."

READ MORE: Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Value of Community Leagues

Oilers alumni Al Hamilton said the game was great. He remembers how he played hockey on ice rinks in Manitoba.

"They don't see [police] as an enemy. They're on the same team. It's a very subtle way of integration [police and community] and gives children a different perspective on what the police are about," said Hamilton.

"It gives these children the opportunity to dream. If you come here to walk around you can be Connor McDavid, you can be Leon Draisaitl, you can be everyone. "

Tweet this

Similar news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR