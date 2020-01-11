Loading...

The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-12-5) survived the highest scoring team in the Western Conference, a downy goal from center ice, a late game and a goal-against in the final minute of the regulation. The Penguin’s gravel line with Teddy Blueger added some offense and the top line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust added two more while the Penguins defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at the Pepsi Center on Friday night.

Penguin’s center Jared McCann (12) scored the game winner in the extension on a wrist shot out of the slot and the worries turned into cheers. The Penguins earned their 27th victory of the season and went back to second place in the Metro Division.

It was not easy. In the final minute of the game, the Penguins failed to clear the zone and Matt Calvert (11) turned Cale Makar’s shot to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. It was the Penguin’s third OT in five games.

The Colorado star power seemed clear in the first period. After a little push in the early period by the Penguins, Colorado reached their ultra-fast step. Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray stopped a short escape by Nathan MacKinnon but was unable to stop MacKinnon’s one-timer halfway through the first period.

After Malkin took a slash penalty, which could also be a hold call, Colorado placed the first marker on the board. After some quick puck movement, MacKinnon (27) shot a one-timer from the left circle.

Colorado was also lucky. In the final minutes of the second period, Gabriel Landeskog (11) broke a puck in the Penguins zone. Murray tried to play the puck, but it took a hard turn to the right and avoided Murray. The keeper looked unbelievably at the trusses but was otherwise solid.

Murray put 28 of 31 shots in regulation. Colorado had no chance of regulation.

At the start of the second period, the Penguins balanced the game. A few moments after completing a power play, Teddy Blueger (6) perfectly redirected a shot pass from Dominik Kahun.

Penguin’s soaring winger Bryan Rust balanced the game, 2-2 in the first minute of the third period. Rest (18) cut through the slit and defeated Colorado goalkeeper Pavel Francouz.

“I’m sure Frankie would say he would want one of those goals back,” said Colorado head coach Jared Bednar in a subtle challenge for his keeper.

Malkin (13) saw the penguins late in the third period ahead when he tore a wrist off the post of the right dot. It seemed that the penguins would win until Calvert’s deflection tied the game in the falling seconds.

Penguin’s winger Dominik Kahun had three assists. Defender John Marino had two helpers.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby missed his 27th game, but the Penguins won their 15th game since his injury.