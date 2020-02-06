McCann appoints Lyndsey Corona as Chief Growth Officer of N.A. – Adweek

McCann has promoted Lyndsey Corona to North America’s Chief Growth Officer. In this role, she will oversee expansion and new business at offices in New York, Detroit, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and the agency’s operations across Canada.

Corona was previously Chief Growth Officer at McCann New York. She holds a position previously held by Sean Lackey, who left McCann last year to join Droga5 as Chief Marketing Officer.

McCann said the agency’s New York office has consistently generated new business under Corona’s leadership. Since joining in 2016, the agency has won clients such as TGI Fridays, HomeGoods, ADT and Qualcomm.

“Lyndsey has an incredible track record of success and, above all, a commitment to our mission to help brands play a significant role in people’s lives,” said Bulchandani in a statement. “Your excellence has made McCann New York the agency it is today.”

Corona’s appointment is less than two months after Devika Bulchandani was appointed President of McCann North America.