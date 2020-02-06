McAvoy ends goal drought with OT winner against Blackhawks

Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 in the extension, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday-evening 2-1 for their fifth consecutive victory. McAvoy finished a pretty passing series for the defender’s first goal of the season. David Krejci threw the puck out for a rocketing Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfect pass to McAvoy for the plug-in on the right side of the net. The Blackhawks thought they had taken a 2-1 lead with 1:05 left in the regulation when Drake Caggiula defeated Jaroslav Halak for a short goal. But it was rejected by the referees after Bruins defender Torey Krug Olli Maatta stumbled for a penalty. The crowd of 21,472 roared loudly when the verdict was announced. Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston, which came from a 4-0 win over Vancouver on Tuesday night. Halak made 21 saves. Chicago wasted a great performance from Robin Lehner, who made 38 stops in his first start since January 21. The Blackhawks also lost defender Adam Boqvist to a right shoulder injury in the second period. Alex DeBrincat had the only Chicago goal. The next step for the Blackhawks, who are fighting to stay in the mix for the second wildcard of the Western Conference, is a five-game trip to Canada. Boqvist was injured when he was pushed into the boards by Krejci 6:13 by Krejci. The 19-year-old Boqvist then skated away with his right arm by his side, while Krejci was sent for boarding. Krjci’s punishment changed to DeBrincat’s third power-play goal of the season. Kirby Dach was denied by Halak in front, but DeBrincat skated from the side and threw it home for a 1-0 lead at 6:50. Boston controlled the game early, but Lehner stepped in for Chicago. He made 16 saves in the first, including a great stop at Krejci with 1:51 left in the period. After the Blackhawks in the second jump in front, Kuraly skated behind the net and in the right circle before hitting Lehner through the legs of the goalkeeper at 12:49 PM. It was Kuraly’s fifth of the year. Boston had an excellent scoring opportunity towards the end of the second, but Charlie Coyle, Krug and Kuraly were quickly rejected by Lehner. Chicago and Boston ended their season series. The Blackhawks defeated the Bruins with December 4-3 on 5 overtime goal of Jonathan Toews. The Bruins organize the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

