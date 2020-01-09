McAdams joins other Dems calling for impeachment lawsuit, which could start next week

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Congressman Ben McAdams joined a growing number of Democrats calling on their House leaders to pass Senate impeachments and leave the trial of President Donald Trump’s ouster its functions.

“I just think it is time to end the games and send it to the Senate and let the Senate do its job,” said McAdams on Thursday.

And it could happen as early as next week, media reports said on Thursday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said in her weekly press briefing that she would forward the two indictments “when I am ready.” It will probably be soon. “

A few hours later, Politico reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Told Republican senators that he expected to receive the impeachment articles as early as Friday, putting in place a trial which will start early next week.

McAdams joins a small but growing number of Democrats publicly urging Pelosi to go ahead with the trial. Several Democratic senators spoke on Wednesday on the need to move forward. Four senators are fighting over the presidential nomination for the Democratic Party and delaying the trial for a week could interfere with their election campaign during the first primaries.

Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., told the Associated Press podcast “Ground Game” that an impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could be “a big, big blow” to his life. presidential campaign away from Iowa. in the last weeks before the February 3 caucuses.

But Pelosi did not seem disheartened at his press conference, saying that McConnell must tell him how the trial will go before he can appoint directors of dismissal, who will plead the Democrats’ case in the Senate Chamber.

“We have to see the arena where we send our managers. Is it too much to ask? “, Did she say.

Utah representative Ben McAdams speaks during a press conference announcing that he will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office on Monday December 16, 2019 in Murray, Utah Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

McAdams has said that he too wants a fair trial in the Senate, but that is largely beyond the control of the House.

“I may or may not like the way they do it, but I think we should let them do their job. And I’m ready to focus on other things, ”he said.

McAdams was the only member of the Utah Congress delegation who voted to dismiss Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a largely party vote three weeks ago. Pelosi has since refused to send the two items to the Senate to pressure McConnell to agree to call witnesses and request documents that the White House had blocked during the House investigation.

The power struggle tilted in favor of McConnell earlier this week when he announced that he had the votes to continue the trial without a ruling on the witnesses. Among the Republican senators he needed support was Mitt Romney of Utah, who said he would like to hear from additional witnesses but left it up to the leaders to decide the process.

He said Wednesday that McConnell wanted to follow the pattern used in the 1999 deposition trial for President Bill Clinton, when the Senate decided on witnesses after opening the senators’ arguments and questions.

“It’s a process I can support,” said Romney.

With a slim majority of 53-47 in the Senate, McConnell was able to reject the Democrats’ requests for testimony and documents before the trial began. However, it is unclear whether this support will continue once the trial begins. It only takes 51 senators to make the rules, such as requesting witnesses.

Romney has specifically stated that he would like to hear from Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, who said earlier this week that he would be willing to testify if summoned by the Senate.

If Bolton were to appear, he could provide a first-hand account of the events at the heart of the President’s impeachment case. As a senior adviser, he was present at key moments which were investigated as part of the investigation into the removal of the Chamber, including meetings with Ukrainian officials.

Trump is the third president in history to be removed. He is accused of abusing the power of his office by pressuring the new head of Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, including his political rival Joe Biden, using $ 400 million in military aid for the American ally in its border battle with Russia. Trump insists that he did nothing wrong, but his disregard for subpoenas and requests for documents from House Democrats has led to an additional charge of obstructing Congress.

Trump has weighed in from the White House, suggesting he too would like more witnesses at the trial, according to the Associated Press. These include Biden and the former son of Vice President Hunter, as well as the government whistleblower whose complaint about the President’s pressure on Ukraine prompted the dismissal investigation.

Trump has suggested that he continue to prevent Bolton or others in the administration, who have direct knowledge of his dealings with Ukraine, from testifying before senators.

“When we start allowing national security advisers to just come up and say what they mean, we can’t do it,” Trump said during an event with construction contractors. “So we have to protect presidential privilege for me, but for future presidents. Its very important. “