MBTA train collides with vehicle on commuter tracks in Ashland

Serious delays were reported on the MBTA commuter rail line on Thursday evening after a rush-hour train from South Station collided with a vehicle on the track in Ashland. The service came to a halt after the Worcester-bound train hit the empty vehicle forward around 6:30 PM, the MBTA said in a tweet. Trains in both directions are supported and delays of up to two hours are reported, according to MBTA tweets. The MBTA said that train 523 hit a car that stopped near tracks crossing Main Street in the center of Ashland. The MetroWest Daily News reported that two Ashland firefighters were credited with saving lives after pulling them out of the way of the approaching commuter train. Firefighters Morgan Hunter and John Crean pulled the men out of the way when their car got stuck between the gates on the tracks on Main Street at the fire station around 6.48 pm, Ashland police commander Vincent Alfano, told the MetroWest Daily News: “They deserve a lot of praise because one of the men in the car tried to flag the flag and it didn’t work, “said Alfano. “Nobody was injured, thank goodness. If someone was in the car, it would be much worse. “It is not known why the men drove their cars,” said Alfano. Firefighters initially called the police after they saw the car crash on the track. They initially called the MBTA to see if they could stop the approaching train, but it was too late. The men got out of their car, but were still sitting behind the fence when the train was about to hit the car. The firemen grabbed the men and pulled them away from the train to prevent them from being injured, Alfano said. The train was on its way to Worcester. The train pushed the car about 100 meters and continued for another 75 meters before moving on to the hou. Alfano said the car is too damaged to tell what kind of car it is. Many of the train passengers are waiting in Ashland police and fire stations. The MBTA tries to arrange alternative travel plans for the passengers. Several asked for their own journeys and Alfano said the police contacted local taxi companies to inform them in case one of the passengers wanted to use a taxi. The MBTA reported that the train was resumed around 8:45 PM. Thursday.

