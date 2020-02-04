MBTA insisted on changing the way it deals with tariff evaders

Massachusetts Government Charlie Baker proposes to change the way the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority treats tariff evaders. The Republican governor wants to lower fines and make it illegal to arrest riders for tariff evasion, advocates asked for minority concerns and low-income riders are being unfairly targeted for enforcement, according to The Boston Globe.Baker incorporated the proposals into an additional budget plan on Friday. If approved by lawmakers, the new fines for tariff evasion can start at $ 10 and go up to $ 250. Fines currently start at $ 100 and rise to $ 600 for repeat offenders. In 2018, transit police issued 2,300 tariff evasion quotes. Social justice and transit organizations advocate lower fines while the MBTA prepares for a switch to a cashless system. Drivers will be asked more often to show that they have paid for their tickets. The system is expected to be introduced by 2024. Some lawyers said the maximum fine of $ 250 is still too high. . Baker issued a proposal for a $ 44.6 billion budget in January. In total, Baker’s budget includes an increase of $ 135 million in operational funds for the MBTA for a total of nearly $ 1.4 billion.

