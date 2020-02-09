MBTA employee suffers fatal injury at the Quincy Center bus station

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak says a T-employee suffered a fatal injury during an accident with an MBTA bus on the Quincy Center Station bus. Sources told Peter Eliopoulos of NewsCenter 5 that the bus driver, a woman, was hit by the front of the bus as it rolled forward. A pair of black sneakers and what seemed to be a wallet and some things were scattered on the sidewalk in front of the bus. The bus also hit a car in the parking lot. Video shot by a NewsCenter 5 crew showed an MBTA bus surrounded by police tape and at least 20 evidence markers on the scene. The bus showed Route 222 on the display board. Route 222 travels between East Weymouth and Quincy Center, according to the MBTA website. Police told Eliopoulos that the Quincy Center bus station was closed while investigators were on site but has since been reopened. Red scheduled service at the MBTA station was not affected by the incident, officials said.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak says a T-employee suffered a fatal injury during an accident with an MBTA bus on the Quincy Center Station bus.

Sources told Peter Eliopoulos of NewsCenter 5 that the bus driver, a woman, was hit by the front of the bus as it rolled forward.

A pair of black sneakers and what appeared to be a wallet and some possessions were scattered on the sidewalk in front of the bus. The bus also hit a car in the parking lot.

Video recorded by a NewsCenter 5 crew showed an MBTA bus surrounded by police tape and at least 20 evidence markers on site.

The bus showed Route 222 on the display board. Route 222 travels between East Weymouth and Quincy Center, according to the MBTA website.

Police told Eliopoulos that the Quincy Center bus station was closed while investigators were on site but has since been reopened.

Red Line service at the MBTA station was not affected by the incident, officials said.

