Mazda unofficially broke the lap record in Daytona again

Loading...

Photo: Mazda

For the second time in a row, the Mazda team in Daytona was ahead of the test for the Rolex 24, and ace driver Olivier Pla drove a whopping half a second faster than last year’s record holder. Pla ran fastest this weekend, setting an impressive lap time of 1: 33.324. This is compared to the lap time of his team-mate Oliver Jarvis of 1: 33.865, which he drove at this time last year.

The # 77 Mazda, which Pla shares with Jarvis and Tristan Nunez, will be the first choice for pit and garage placement for the big race in a few weeks.

You can see the full round here.

While Mazda broke the lap record last year, it should be noted that both cars blew up spectacularly during the 24-hour endurance race. The team went a long way the following year and won three IMSA races in a row. It seems the team is ready to deliver on the 24th of this year, but will luck be on your side?

Olivier Pla on his fast lap:

“We knew this morning that conditions would probably be fast with the cold air temperature and some sunshine, so we expected a quick lap time,” said Pla. “I was told to push and push hard, so we did that. I have to thank my team for allowing me to do it because the car was really good. We always worked very hard. We are happy “It doesn’t mean anything, but I think it just showed the continuity of last year.”

The Acura Team Penske drove the second and third fastest lap of qualifying and was a little over two tenths behind Pla. This will be a very good 24th this year, says.