Mazda patented ultra-compact exhaust to fit its new Inline-Six into more cars

Mazda has been busy in the powertrain department, unveiling his very first electric car and shipped his ‘holy grail’ Skyactiv-X engine to Europe. Now we know it is also working on a new inline-six engine and new patents reveal that it also comes with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

News about the development of the inline-six engine from about a year ago was very welcome, as many of us still recoiled from the fact that Toyota didn’t bother to build its own inline-six for the Supra. It’s nice to see brave little Mazda such a giant show up.

And new patents now reveal that this new inline-six Mazda engine will get a compact exhaust manifold arrangement to create a package that is as tight as possible, which probably fits in as much of the automaker’s line-up as possible. This is a good thing for everyone who wants their Mazda to have a little more power.

The patent drawings seem to show an inline-six engine with a possible scalable architecture. Here’s more from AutoBlog:

“Provided is an engine outlet construction that is able to ensure exhaust efficiency and at the same time reduce the size of the engine by changing the structure of an outlet port,” says a translation of the patent application introduction. “(T) a technique has been proposed here for collecting exhaust gas discharged from each cylinder into a cylinder head without using a separate exhaust manifold for the purpose of reducing the engine.”

In other words, Mazda is looking for ways to make its future engines more compact, and the strategy described here is the use of an integrated exhaust manifold, similar to what other car manufacturers (such as Honda and Ford) have used with their smaller cylinder turbo engines . The above sketch of a six-cylinder engine with only two exhaust ports illustrates this concept.

As AutoBlog indicates, the inline-six has been reported to be under development for a new line-up of vehicles based on a rear-wheel drive platform, probably for future crossovers and SUVs. The platform can also support something like a new Mazda 6 or a sports coupe if we dream.

The patent mention of a new 8-speed automatic transmission is not too interesting, but it is a welcome change to the outdated six-speed gearbox that Mazda currently has.

How would you like to see Mazda’s inline-six end? Can I say the Supra?

