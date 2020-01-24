Mazda dominates qualifying for Daytona 24 again

Picture: Mazda Laufen

In a qualifying session that was shortened because Ricky Taylor hit a barrier with his Acura at the bus stop on Thursday, Mazda driver Oliver Jarvis set the fastest time again to set pole time in his RT24-P. His lap time of 1: 33.711 was not fast enough to set an official new lap record on the racetrack, just a tenth of a second slower than his record a year ago. Nevertheless, the lap was almost half a second faster than Juan Pablo Montoya, who will start the race from second position.

While the Prototype class was not fast enough to set a new lap record, the GT class Porsche set new class records on the way to pole position.

In the GTLM Porsche works racing driver Nick Tandy drove an impressive lap of 1: 42.207 with his mid-engine Porsche 911 RSR, beating his lap record from the previous year by 0.05 seconds. The second Porsche from Laurens Vanthoor followed Tandy. The Porsche pair had a lead of around three tenths of a second over the new C8.R Corvettes, followed by two BMW M8s and the only Ferrari 488 in seventh place.

In the GTD class, there was another drop in the course record when Zacharie Robichon drove onto the track in his Porsche GT3R from Pfaff Motorsports. With a lap time of 1: 45.237, he took second place almost half a second ahead of the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. With an Acura in third place, a BMW in fourth place and a Lamborghini in fifth place, the race starts with five different brands in the top five of the GTD class. Robichon’s pole was impressive, but this whole class is full of talent, and literally everyone could win the race.

“We have made many improvements,” said Robichon. “If there is a race where pole is not so important, it is this, but we will do it!”

Anyone want to bet who wins this shooting game? I am not sure and my predictions for the past year have diverged in the first hour, but I will try again. Here we go.

Prototype – # 77 Mazda. This is your year.

GTLM – # 912 Porsche. Because #Bamthor.

GTD – # 63 Ferrari. This whole class is a complete mistake. Every guess is as good as any other.

What do you advise?