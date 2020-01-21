Photo: Mazda

Mazda’s “Holy Grail” Skyactiv-X engine is one of the most advanced engines we’ve seen in recent years. With a fancy spark-controlled auto-ignition and a mild hybrid setup, fuel consumption is said to be almost unbeatable. However, the arrival on the US market could be delayed.

A new report from Automotive News shows that Mazda is still trying to figure out how and when to get the engine here, although we have previously reported that “it will be available in some American markets by the end of 2019, around 2020 everywhere.” to follow”.

One consideration that identifies outlet is cost. The Skyactiv-X engine is high-tech, brand new and costs money. Mazda may not be sure whether it will return to our market.

The other one is frankly power. The Skyactiv-X is currently a 2.0-liter engine found in Mazda3s in Japan and Europe and the CX-30 in Japan. That’s about 178 horsepower, and there are concerns that aren’t enough for US buyers. Eiji Nakai, Mazda’s executive officer for powertrain development, told Automotive News that the automaker is testing computer simulations of Skyactiv-X technology with larger-displacement engines.

In addition, Mazda engineer Yoshiaki Yamane seems to believe that larger engines with more power are better suited to our driving habits. “Maybe US customers need more electricity because fuel consumption is not the top requirement,” he said.

It has a certain logic. People who prioritize fuel consumption are likely to stick directly to the Toyota Prius, not a Mazda. And last year Mazda sold 50,741 Mazda3, compared to 154,545 CX-5.

If Mazda wants to place the Skyactiv-X somewhere, it will likely be used in the CX-5, as buyers have at least shown their liking for those who Mazda currently manufactures above all else. There is a business case for it.

Anyway, we contacted Mazda to get confirmation of this possible delay. We will update if we get a response.