Mazda adds a high-tech alternator to the MX-5 to increase efficiency by 5%

Loading...

Brake regeneration is usually associated with electrified cars, which convert the kinetic energy recovered during braking into juice for the battery pack. Mazda, however, has used a system that i-ELOOP uses for some of its gasoline-powered cars like the 6 to recover that energy, store it in a condenser, and serve in place of the motor-driven alternator for an impressive increase in fuel economy and performance. This system was added to the Japanese MX-5 market a few months ago and to European export this week.

Traditionally, a battery in cars is charged with an alternator, which in turn supplies the electrical components of your car with headlights and windshield wipers, the HVAC system and infotainment. That’s how it has worked more or less since the 1960s.

Because the alternator on the front of your car’s engine needs at least a portion of the engine’s power at all times, acceleration times become a little slower and fuel efficiency a little worse. Mazda tries to take this out of the equation by only running the alternator at times when your foot is not on the accelerator.

The time it takes to brake your car to a standstill is generally quite short. Mazda therefore had to use a variable voltage generator that could zap up to 25 volts into a high efficiency capacitor if needed. The capacitor is then used to do all the tasks that an alternator would normally do during acceleration and continuous operation, from charging the battery so you can restart your Mazda in the morning until you turn on your stereo.

The extra effort required to power this high-performance generator is likely to increase the braking power of your engine, so I think it can be called regenerative braking, but it’s a bit of a misnomer from my seat. It’s more of a fancy alternator.

In any case, the MX-5 should become a little under 37 at a speed of 35 mpg without the alternator shaking off the current at highway speeds when this i-ELOOP system is used. And since this system contains nothing more than a refurbished alternator, a capacitor, a DC / DC converter and somewhat thicker cables, it shouldn’t give the feather-light MX-5 sports car too much weight. A similar system that has been used on the Mazda 6 since 2014 weighs only 20.5 pounds.

Mazda does not know whether this system will be included in the US MX-5 specification. Since we love our long distances on the open road, Mazda probably wants these big numbers for Highway MPG, so I wouldn’t bet against it. Really, if it does everything Mazda says, there’s no reason why such a system shouldn’t be in every car.