Mayor Winnipeg talks about meth crisis, security during meeting with prime minister | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Winnipeg was chosen as a sort of olive branch to areas in the country that turned away from the liberals during the October 21 elections. The party lost three of the seven seats in Manitoba and was excluded from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The Prime Minister of Manitoba also met Trudeau on Monday. Brian Pallister said it is important to continue a tripartite approach to public security.

The Trudeau office said in a press release that he and Bowman were talking about recent cases of violent crime in Winnipeg, and about the importance of measures to help people with substance abuse problems.

It said the two leaders also agreed to work together on Winnipeg infrastructure projects and plant trees to combat climate change and protect the environment.

Bowman had called for a face-to-face meeting with Pallister and Trudeau in November after an increase in violence in Winnipeg and a record number of murders, including the murder of a three-year-old boy.

Bowman said that he spoke to both leaders separately about the issue and is pleased with the progress, despite the fact that they have not all sat down together.

The Winnipeg police chief has said that much of the city’s violent crime is related to addictions and methamphetamine. Last year there were 44 victims of murders in the city, against 22 in 2018.

The Addiction Foundation of Manitoba says that since 2014 meth use has increased by more than 100 percent in adults and nearly 50 percent in youth.

Asked about a ban on assault rifles, which was part of the liberals’ election platform, the mayor said he had not spoken about it in his meeting with Trudeau. But Bowman suggested that if a ban were introduced, it would have to be a national ban to prevent regional confusion.

A Winnipeg city council member recently called for a ban on weapons in Winnipeg following a fatal shooting at a downtown hotel. A police spokesperson suggested that the ban would make no difference.

Bowman said that changes should not only come from police work. There must also be strategies for mental health, addictions and families in crisis – which often fall outside the jurisdiction of the city.

He said that Winnipeg has set up a first illegal drug strategy group of its kind and that all levels of government have taken steps to implement the recommendations.

“We know that much more work needs to be done.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press