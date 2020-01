Loading...

Mayor Walsh State of the City 2020

Updated: 9:53 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

MAYOR WALSH: THANKS TO ALL. WE STARTED THIS EVENING WITH AMAZING SPEAKERS. JOHAN, SMYLER, ANGEL, BECAUSE THE STATE OF OUR CITY ISN’T ME. IT’S ON ALL OF US, THE PEOPLE OF OUR CITY. [APPLICATIONS] BEFORE CONTINUING, LET US TAKE A MOMENT TO SAY A PRAYER TO OUR SERVICE MEMBERS STATIONED ABROAD. THANK YOU. [APPLICATIONS] I BELIEVE IN BOSTON, BECAUSE THE CITY HAS MADE THE DREAMS OF MY IMMIGRANT FAMILY FULFILLED. MY VISION, MY PASSION, WHAT I WORK FOR EVERY DAY, IS THAT BOSTON IS A CITY OF DREAMS FOR EVERY CHILD, EACH WORKER, EACH SENIOR, EACH UNIQUE PERSON WHO CALLS OUR TOWN HOUSE. TONIGHT LET’S TALK THE WAY WE DO IT. BUT FIRST, I WANT TO THANK MY MOTHER MARY, MY BROTHER JOHN – [APPLICATIONS] AND MY FAMILY, FOR BEING WITH ME EVERY STEP. [APPLICATIONS] TO VETERANS AND GOLD STAR FAMILIES, THANKS FOR YOUR SERVICE AND SACRIFICE. [APPLICATION] TO THE GOVERNOR BAKER, TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL AGENTS, AMBASSADOR, SPEAKER, MEMBERS OF THE LEGISLATURE, DISTRICT ATTORNEY RAWLINGS, SHERIFF TOMPKINS, MY FELLOWS MEMBERS, THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE THIS EVENING. [APPLICATIONS] TO COUNCIL MEMBERS, THANK YOU, AND CONTINUE TO WORK EVERY DAY TO STRENGTHEN BOSTON. [Applause] I WANT TO THANK OUR CITY EMPLOYEES, WHO REFLECT BOSTON PEOPLE AND GET RESULTS FROM BOSTON PEOPLE. – RESULTS FOR THE PEOPLE OF BOSTON. [Applause] I ALSO WANT TO CONGRATULATE US BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONS OF STATE, THE BOY BASKETBALL TEAM AT TECH BOSTON ACADEMY. [APPLICATIONS] THE SUCCESS OF OUR CITY IS ROOTED IN OUR VALUES. AND WHAT WE BELIEVE FOR SIX YEARS, WE HAVE WORKED HARD TO MAKE THE CITY OF BOSTON AMERICA OPPORTUNITY, BECAUSE I BELIEVE THAT A GOOD JOB IS MORE THAN A PAYMENT. IT’S A PROMISE FOR A BETTER LIFE. DURING THIS PERIOD, WE HAVE ADDED MORE THAN 120,000 NEW JOBS TO THE BOSTON ECONOMY. [APPLICATIONS] THANKS TO OUR RENTAL PROGRAM IN BOSTON, WE HAVE TRAINED AND PLACED MORE THAN 10,000 LOW-INCOME BOSTONIANS IN BETTER PAID JOBS. [APPLICATIONS] IN OUR SALARY BARGAINING WORKSHOPS, 10,200 WOMEN HAVE RECEIVED FREE TRAINING TO NEGOTIATE A HIGHER SALARY. [APPLICATIONS] AND LAST MONTH, WE WERE APPOINTED ONE OF THE BEST PLACES IN THE UNITED STATES TO START A BUSINESS. [APPLICATIONS] I BELIEVE THAT SAFETY COMES FROM LIFTING PEOPLE AND NOT FROM LOCKING PEOPLE. [APPLICATIONS] OVER SIX YEARS, WE HAVE REDUCED THE CRIME RATE BY NEARLY 30%. ARRESTS HAVE REDUCED BY 33% AND OUR POLICE OFFICERS HAVE TAKEN NEARLY 5,000 GUNS FROM OUR STREETS. [APPLICATIONS] BOSTON IS ONE OF THE SAFEST CITIES IN AMERICA. [Applause] THIS EVENING, WE COMMIT TO CONTINUE THIS WORK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OUR RESIDENTS, THE CLERGY, THE YOUTH ORGANIZATION, THE STREET WORKERS AND THE TEAMS. I WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH MY AMERICAN MEMBERS FOR NATIONAL LEGISLATION TO REDUCE THE VIOLENCE OF FIREARMS. [Applause] we believe in a government you can trust. FOR SIX YEARS LATER, STRONG TAX MANAGEMENT HAS OBTAINED PERFECT BOND RATINGS. BY WORKING WITH TRADE UNIONS, WE HAVE REDUCED THE COSTS OF HEALTH CARE. ARE THE PENSIONS ON THE WAY TO BE FULLY FUNDED IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, DECADES BEFORE THE CALENDAR. LAST MONTH, BOSTON WAS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST PREPARED CITIES FOR A NATIONAL HANDILY RECESSION. [ALLOCATION] WHAT THIS MEANS, Unlike OTHER CITIES, WE DO NOT MAKE BIG INTEREST PAYMENTS ON THE DEBT OR MORTGAGE OF THE FUTURE OF OUR CHILDREN. INSTEAD, WE INVEST – INVEST IN PARKS AND LIBRARIES, POLICE, FIRES AND EMS, HOMELESS SOLUTIONS AND EDUCATION, TRANSPORTATION AND HOUSING SOLUTIONS. [APPLICATIONS] BY TAKING CARE OF YOUR MONEY, WE CAN ADVANCE OUR VALUES AND IMPROVE OUR QUALITY OF LIFE. TOGETHER, WE HAVE MADE BOSTON THE SAFEST, HEALTHIER, MOST DYNAMIC, MOST PRODUCTIVE AND INCLUSIVE CITY IT HAS EVER BEEN. [APPLICATIONS] THIS PROGRESS IS FELT IN EVERY AREA AND IS RECOGNIZED THROUGHOUT AMERICA. WE ARE THE NUMBER ONE IN THE COUNTRY FOR SUBSIDIZED AFFORDABLE HOUSING. WE ARE THE NUMBER ONE FOR ACCESS TO THE OPEN SPACE. WE ARE CLASSIFIED BY THE MOST ECONOMIC AND ENERGY CITY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE STATE OF OUR CITY HAS NEVER BEEN STRONGER! [Applause] IT IS AN EXCITING TIME IN BOSTON, BUT THERE IS A LOT OF WORK TO DO. WE HAVE UNDERTAKEN THIS NEW DECADE IN A NATIONAL LEADERSHIP CRISIS. I CAN TALK ABOUT WHAT’S GOING ON IN WASHINGTON, THE DIVISION, EXTREMISM AND NOTHING TO DO. BUT I AM NOT HERE TO TALK ABOUT THE WASHINGTON RETURN WAY. I AM HERE TO TALK ABOUT THE WAY BOSTON ADVANCES US. [Applause] THIS EVENING, WE START THIS DECADE RECOMMENDING THE BOSTON IN WHICH WE BELIEVE. WE WILL LEAD WITH OUR VALUES. WE WILL WORK TOGETHER THROUGH OUR DIFFERENCES, TO MEET OUR MOST DIFFICULT CHALLENGES. WE WILL BE A WORLD CLASS CITY BECAUSE IT WORKS FOR THE MIDDLE CLASS, AND WE WILL NOT LEAVE ANYONE BEHIND. [APPLICATIONS] OUR VISION BEGINS WITH YONG PEOPLE IN OUR SCHOOLS. WE BELIEVE IN A BOSTON EVERY EVERY SINGLE STUDENT HAS REACHED THEIR POTENTIAL. TOO LONG, BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN A TALE OF TWO DISTRICTS. WE HAVE GRADUATED AN INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF TALENTED AND VARIOUS PEOPLE AROUND THE CITY, BUT TOO MUCH POTENTIAL IS LOST STUDENTS WHO ARE FACING THE MOST DIFFICULT CHALLENGES. WHAT WE DO, WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A GREAT DISTRICT, EACH UNIQUE STUDENT IN EACH UNIQUE NEIGHBORHOOD IN EACH UNIQUE SCHOOL. THIS IS WHY WE INVEST IN UNIVERSAL PREKINDERGARTEN, LONGER SCHOOL DAYS, ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING, SPECIAL EDUCATION, FREE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, NURSES IN EACH SCHOOL, MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELORS HOUSING. [APPLICATIONS] WE REMOVE THE BARRIERS TO LEARNING AND CLOSE THE GAPS WHERE WE FIND IT. TODAY, MORE STUDENTS THAN EVER ARE IN HIGH QUALITY SCHOOLS AND GRADUATE ON TIME. I WANT TO THANK OUR TEACHERS AND SCHOOL LEADERS FOR YOUR WORK. [ASSIGNMENT] RECENTLY, THE STATE DETERMINED OUR DISTRICT MAKES SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS TOWARDS CLOSING THE IMPLEMENTATION GAP. BUT AS SOON AS THESE GAPS REMAIN, WE ARE NOT SATISFIED. This is why we have joined with cities and towns, lawyers and legislators to lobby for a new education funding system that benefits communities across the Commonwealth. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE LEGISLATURE FOR ADOPTING THIS LAW ON BRANDS AND THE GOVERNOR TO SIGN IT HERE AT BOSTON ENGLISH SECONDARY SCHOOL. [APPLICATION] IT STOPS THE REDUCTION OF STATE AID AND ADDS SIGNIFICANT NEW FINANCING OVER THE NEXT SEVEN YEARS. BUT OUR STUDENTS CANNOT WAIT FOR SEVEN YEARS. THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW, AND IN THE FIRST MONTHS OF HIS EMPLOYMENT, OUR SUPERINTENDENT VISITED EACH SCHOOL AND MEET RESIDENTS EVERYWHERE IN BOSTON. IT WORKS WITH THE BOSTON SCHOOL COMMUNITY ON A PLAN TO GIVE EVERY CHILD ACCESS TO HIGH QUALITY SCHOOLS, RESPONDING TO RIGOROUS PROGRAMS, THE ARTS, STEM AND HEALTH PROGRAMMING, POINTS TECHNOLOGY AND SOCIAL, EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL SUPPORT FOR ALL STUDENT NEEDS. TONIGHT I ANNOUNCE A BOLD FINANCING PLAN TO MAKE THIS VISION A REALITY. IN THE NEXT THREE YEARS, WE WILL PROVIDE 100 MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW INCOME FOR DIRECT CLASS FINANCING. [APPLICATION] THIS INTENDED LEVEL OF INVESTMENT, BEYOND COST INCREASES, HAS NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE, AND WILL REACH EACH SCHOOL AND BE CAREFULLY CALENDAR FOR EACH DOLLAR TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WE WILL BEGIN WITH INTENSE SUPPORT FOR UNDER-PERFORMING SCHOOLS, WE MAY BECOME A GREAT DISTRICT. I WANT TO MAKE A PERSONAL CALL TO PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS OF BOSTON. VISIT BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD. YOU WILL FIND A BENEFITFUL, DIVERSIFYING AND HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMMUNITY. WE WANT YOUR FAMILY TO BE A PART OF THE BPS COMMUNITY, BECAUSE WE BELIEVE IN ALL OUR SCHOOLS. [APPLICATIONS] WE GO FORWARD TO BOSTON, BUT A WORLD-CLASS CITY NEEDS WORLD-CLASS TRANSPORT. EVERY DAY, I TALK TO THE PEOPLE OF THEIR SWITCHES. WHAT I SEE AND HEAR OUR TRAFFIC TIP, DELAYS AND NOT ENOUGH BUS. IT’S NOT JUST A HEADACHE. IT IS A THREAT TO THE FUTURE OF OUR ECONOMY. WE ACTED. Last year, we resurfaced 30 miles of roads, redesigned 1,000 crosswalks, rebuilt sidewalks and installed safety signs across the city. WE CUT THE RIBBON ON NORTHERN PLACE IN THE NORTH AND, AND WE BROKEN THE GROUND IN THE NEW STREETS AND SIDEWALKS IN ROXBURY. WE ARE IMPROVING THE CONNECTIONS IN THE JAMAICA PLAIN, THE MISSION HILL AND IN THE SOUTH OF THE CITY CENTER. WE DESIGN BRIDGES THAT WORK FOR PEOPLE IN CHARLESTOWN, SOUTH OF BOSTON, HYDE PARK AND LONG ISLAND. [APPLICATIONS] WE WORK TOGETHER TO REDUCE CONGESTION. THIS YEAR, WE WILL STRENGTHEN COMMUNITY PLANNING IN BOSTON BY LAUNCHING A TRANSPORTATION ACTION COMMITTEE TO MEET TRAFFIC CHALLENGES AND MAKE OUR STREETS SAFER IN EVERY AREA. SINCE THE LAUNCH OF OUR SAFETY PLAN, WE HAVE REDUCED THE DEATH ON OUR ROADS BY HALF, BUT DEATH OR INJURIES, IT IS TOO MUCH. ONLY A FEW BAD DRIVERS WILL ENDanger LIFE AND CAUSE THE GRIDLOCK. WHAT I HEAR IN EVERY NEIGHBORHOOD IS THE NEED FOR MORE APPLICATION OF THE LAW, AND I ACCEPT. SPEED, TEXTS BEHIND THE WHEEL, LOCKED TRACKS AND INTERSECTIONS, ENOUGH, IT’S ENOUGH. THIS YEAR, I LEAD BOSTON POLICE AND TRANSPORT DEPARTMENTS TO WORK TOGETHER TO IMPLEMENT A PLAN TO STRENGTHEN THE APPLICATION OF TRAFFIC IN OUR CITY. [APPLICATIONS] FOR MANY QUESTIONS, PUBLIC TRANSIT IS A SOLUTION. BY WORKING WITH THE MBTA, WE HAVE BUILDED BUS TRACKS IN ROSLINDALE AND IN THE DOWNTOWN WITH MORE TO COME. WE HAVE CONVINCED THE MBTA TO PROTECT SENIORS FROM RATE INCREASES AND TO PROVIDE NIGHT BUS SERVICES FOR THIRD WORK AREAS WE PAY TO MAKE THE MBTA FREE FOR ALL STUDENTS 7 TO 12 YEARS OF AGE AND WE HAVE REQUIRED MORE SERVICE ON THE FAIRMONT LINE FROM HYDE PARK AND MATTAPAN. [APPLICATIONS] I will continue to defend my rights and I once again call on the city of Boston to have a seat on the MBTA board of directors. [APPLICATIONS] OUR CITY AND OUR RESIDENTS ARE THE BIGGEST TAXPAYERS IN THE MBTA. THIS IS BOSTON, AND WE HAVE NEVER BEEN BIG TAX FANS WITHOUT REPRESENTATION. YOU DESERVE A VOICE! [APPLICATION] WE NEED MORE RELIABLE METRO SERVICE. WE NEED BETTER BUS SERVICE IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD. WE NEED FREQUENT AND AFFORDABLE NAVIGATION RAIL IN NEIGHBORHOODS LIKE WEST ROXBURY AND CITIES IN OUR REGION. [Applause] Much of the planning is finished. WHAT WE NEED IS MONEY TO MAKE IT A REALITY. DO MORE THAN REPAIR A SYSTEM FROM THE PAST. INVESTING IN THE FUTURE OF OUR ECONOMY. MAYORS, BUSINESS LEADERS, LAWYERS IN THE COMMUNITIES WILL SUPPORT YOU. IF YOU CANNOT MOVE FORWARD, LEAVE US LEAD. OTHER STATES HAVE ALLOWED DIFFERENT CITIES LIKE LOS ANGELES, INDIANAPOLIS AND PHOENIX TO USE THE REGIONAL BULLETIN INITIATIVE TO MAKE ADVANTAGE OF TRANSPORTATION NEARLY. [APPLICATIONS] PEOPLE VOTED FOR PROJECTS AND REVENUES TO FINANCE THEM. NOW THEY ARE UNDER CONSTRUCTION. IN MASSACHUSETTS, CITIES AND TOWNS DO NOT HAVE THIS AUTHORITY ON THE BULLETIN. IT IS TIME TO CHANGE THE LAW. It is time to give people a voice for our economy, our environment, our quality of life. IT’S TIME TO TRANSPORT THE 21ST CENTURY. [APPLICATIONS] HOUSING IS THE BIGGEST ECONOMIC CHALLENGE FOR OUR RESIDENTS. SINCE I TAKEN OFFICE, OUR CITY HAS BUILT TWO THIRD NEW HOMES IN THE GREATER BOSTON AREA, AND LAST YEAR A QUARTER OF NEW HOMES HAS BEEN SUPPORTED AFFORDABLE HOMES. THE DATA SHOWS OUR STRATEGY WORKS. THE HOUSE’S RENTS AND PRICES ARE STABILIZING, BUT THEY ARE STILL TOO HIGH FOR TOO MANY PEOPLE. THERE IS MUCH MORE WORK TO DO, THIS EVENING, I ANNOUNCE AN UNPRECEDENTED INVESTMENT, 500 MILLION DOLLARS OVER FIVE YEARS TO CREATE THOUSANDS OF HOUSES IN ALL OUR CITY, AFFORDABLE TO A RANGE OF REVENUES, MOST VULNERABLE THE MIDDLE CLASS . [APPLICATION] WE START WITH 100 MILLION CITY DOLLARS THAT DOUBLE OUR CURRENT INVESTMENT AND WILL GENERATE ADDITIONAL INCOME BY WORKING WITH THE MUNICIPAL COUNCIL TO SELL THE GARAGE IN DOWNTOWN AND WORKING WITH THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF THE STATE. LAST MONTH TRANSFER TAX. A 2% FEE ABOVE SALES OF $ 2 MILLION IN BOSTON. I URGE THE LEGISLATURE TO LET US TAKE THIS STEP, SO THAT WE CAN REDUCE HOUSING PRESSURES IN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS SUCH AS BRIGHTON, CHINATOWN AND EAST BOSTON. [APPLICATIONS] THESE INVESTMENTS ARE TRANSFORMING. I INVITE LAWYERS AND RESIDENTS OF HOUSING TO HELP US GIVE IT TO LIFE. WE WILL RENOVATE AND BUILD THOUSANDS OF AFFORDABLE HOUSES FOR SENIORS. WE WILL PRESERVE PUBLIC HOUSING IN OUR CITY, FROM ROXBURY TO JAMAICA PLAIN. AND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HISTORY OF BOSTON, WE WILL ISSUE CITY-FUNDED RENTAL VOUCHERS FOR MORE LOW-INCOME FAMILIES CAN BE STABLE AND SECURE. [APPLICATIONS] WE WILL ALSO HELP THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE AT WORK TO BUY THEIR FIRST HOME. IF YOU WANT TO BE AN OWNER BUT YOU ARE FIGHTING WITH THE PRICES AND THE PROCESS, CONTACT THE BOSTON WELCOME CENTER. IF YOU WANT TO INVEST IN BOSTON, WE WANT TO INVEST IN YOU. [Applause] AGAIN, THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST PROGRESSIVE HOUSING POLICIES IN AMERICA, BECAUSE WE BELIEVE IN A BOSTON WAREHOUSE IS MORE THAN A BASIC PRODUCT. IT IS OUR COMMUNITY. [APPLICATIONS] THE HISTORICAL SUCCESS OF OU CITY WAS BUILT BY ALL THE UNITED STATES AND IS SIGNIFICANT FOR ALL THE UNITED STATES, SO THIS YEAR, THE FEDERAL CENSUS, WE WILL ENSURE THAT EACH VOTE, EVERY PERSON IS COUNTED, BECAUSE THAT IN BOSTON EVERY PERSON COUNTS. [APPLICATIONS] WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROGRESS EQUITATING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO PRESS TO MAKE BOSTON LABOR MOST DIVERSE THAT IT HAS EVER BEEN. IN THE LAST SIX YEARS, THE NEW RENTALS HAVE BEEN 55% WOMEN AND 51% COLORFUL PEOPLE. FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE BOSTON POLICE OFFICE HAS TWO LATINO OFFICERS WITH COMMAND STAFF. THE NEWS RECRUITED IN THE POLICE ARE 38% OF WOMEN AND HAVE 12 DIFFERENT – SPEAK 12 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES. THE MOST RECENT RECRUITMENT OF CLASSIFIER WAS 37% OF COLORFUL PEOPLE INCLUDING – THE CLASS OF FIRE RECRUITERS WAS 37% OF COLORFUL PEOPLE INCLUDING THE FIRST ASIA-AMERICAN BOSTON WOMAN [APPLICATIONS] BOSTON REALITY. IN JULY, WE WILL BE HOST OF THE NAACP AND JALON CONVENTION FOR OUR CITY, MARKING A NEW ERA OF PROGRESS THAT WE HAVE ALREADY DONE. WE WILL WELCOME THE BEST NAACP CONVENTION THAT HAS NEVER BEEN HELD. [APPLICATIONS] I INVITE ALL BOSTONIANS TO JOIN ME TO CELEBRATE THE HISTORY AND PRODUCTION OF BOSTON BLACKS, ALL YEAR. WE WILL BEGIN THIS WEEK BY JOINING CONGRESSWOMAN AYANNA PRESSLEY, ORGANIZING CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS ON A HISTORIC VISIT TO BOSTON. [APPLICATIONS] WE WILL HOLD A WEEK OF SERVICE IN HONOR OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WE WILL MARK THE LEADERSHIP OF BLACK WOMEN IN THE 100 YEARS OF SUFFRAGE FOR WOMEN AND WE WILL HONOR THE BLACK VETERANS THAT HAVE MADE FOR THIS COUNTRY THE REVOLUTION TODAY. [Applause] THIS IS A PIVOTAL YEAR OF AMERICAN HISTORY. IT HAS NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT TO STAND UP AND TELL WHO WE ARE, WHAT WE BELIEVE AND WHAT WE FIGHT. Let me tell you a story about what I believe in. WHEN WE BUILDED A NEW SHELTER IN 2015, WE INCLUDED THE SERVICES THAT PEOPLE NEED TO REBUILD THEIR LIVES. KENNETH EVANS WAS ONE OF OUR FIRST GUESTS. WE HELP HIM TO FIND A PLACE TO LIVE, AND HE DID IT WELL WITH VOCATIONAL TRAINING, WE HIRED HIM AS A GUARDIAN. BUT KENNETH WANTS MORE. Last year, he returned to the shelter and got a job as a counselor, so he could help people get the opportunities that helped him. IT IS HERE THIS EVENING. KENNY, PLEASE SHOW US HOW TO PAY IN ADVANCE. [ASSIGNMENT] AS THIS DECADE BEGINS AND OUR BOSTON CENTURY FORWARD, WE WILL CONTINUE TO WORK TOGETHER, TO FIGHT TOGETHER AND TO GROW TOGETHER TO ENSURE ALL BOSTON PEOPLE CAN POWER TOGETHER, IN A UNITED AND STRENGTHENED CITY. WE ARE A CITY THAT REJECTS RACISM AND BIGOTRY IN ALL FORMS. BAD METHOD THAT MEANS SOCIAL, ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE. WE ARE A CITY THAT WELCOMES AND SUPPORTS IMMIGRANTS. WE ARE A CITY THAT LEADS THE FIGHT FOR GENDER EQUALITY, LGBTQ EQUALITY, VETERANS AFFAIRS, A STRONG MIDDLE CLASS. THIS IS WHO WE ARE IN BOSTON. WE BELIEVE IN OUR YOUNG PEOPLE, OUR WORKERS, OUR ELDERS, OUR VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDENTS, OUR IMMIGRANTS. WE BELIEVE IN SECOND CHANCES. WE BELIEVE IN THE OTHER. WE BELIEVE IN BOSTON. GOD BLESS YOU.

The Mayor of Boston delivered his annual State of the City address on January 7, 2020.

