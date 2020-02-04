Mayor “very impressed” by consulting firm that should help solve LRT problems

LRT riders, find some wood to beat. The mayor says that your defects and jammed switches may be repairing.

Jim Watson sounded hopeful when reporters asked the inevitable question about LRT disruptions on Tuesday.

“I think the decisions of the people from Great Britain are helping the situation,” he said.

Watson visited the site a week ago and met James Boyle, founder of the British rail consultancy JBA Corp.

“I was very impressed by his can-do attitude. Roll up the sleeves. He has been there at different hours of the day, at midnight and so on, and has given a lot of good advice based on his international experience in the past, “he said.

“And I hope there is a connection between the last few days that he rolled up his sleeves and worked on the project, and the fact that we had 13 trains.”

Thirteen trains is the number that must be available during peak hours. Last week there were eight to ten on different days.

Now that 13 trains are running, OC Transpo’s general manager has announced some bus route changes.

The S1 (additional) routes use a combination of 20 special buses plus a few pulled other high-frequency city routes. John Manconi says that will change on Wednesday.

Related

“Now that RTG supplies enough trains to accommodate customer volumes, we can return the extra buses to their regular routes. This will increase the reliability of the bus transit network through the city, “he wrote Tuesday afternoon.

“From Wednesday morning the S1 service will be brought from the stations of Tunney’s Pasture, Blair and Hurdman to the center, using the 20 special buses.

“As the rail services continue to stabilize, we will monitor and assess the need for additional S1 bus services. We will ensure that councilors, commissioners and customers are well informed of further changes to the S1 service. “

[email protected]

twitter.com/TomSpears1

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Change in telework arrangements at NDHQ Carling makes some DND employees angry

“The Watson club is back”: city suburbs divided over who will lead the urban transport committee

Ottawa police investigate second murder of the year