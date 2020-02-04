Mayor seizes opportunity to sell London’s priorities to the federal finance committee

Mayor Ed Holder. (File photo)

While the city council is struggling with its multi-year budget and the investments needed throughout London, Mayor Ed Holder and other local leaders traveled to Ottawa to tell the federal government what kind of funding cities need in their spring budget.

The holder’s priorities correspond to the priorities he has formulated at two state-of-the-city addresses since his election: jobs, transportation and help for struggling Londoners are at the top of the list.

In particular, he emphasized the need for federal funding to tackle affordable and social housing, to help swap diesel buses for an electric fleet and to stimulate the rail link between London and Toronto.

“I’m going to keep those big problems in mind. That must be the mayor’s focus,” Holder said on the phone from the country’s capital.

“No municipality can do it alone. . . if it does not come within the (federal) budget, it is more difficult (to get help). What is important is that an item is mentioned in the budget. It clears the decks to give ministers the space to continue with the next steps. “

A former conservative MEP on two terms was on the other side of the table this year when he presented the lower house finance committee responsible for hearing “expert statements” in pre-budget deliberations in a recommendation to the finance minister .

“It’s nice to represent the voice of London,” he said.

“We are not the smallest (city) and not the mega size of Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver, but we are larger than most medium-sized cities in Canada. We are uniquely geographically positioned. “

Western University and Fanshawe College leaders were in Ottawa to meet with the finance committee on Tuesday, one day after Holder’s presentation.

They were all called by MP Peter Northiskisk, London North Center, member of the finance committee.

“We have heard it all too often in the financial committee. . . major cities have been able to express their concerns, but I wanted to ensure that a medium-sized city was given the opportunity to let us know their perspective, “he said and noted that pre-budget talks are a way for London to pursue its” prosperity priorities ” . “

“I made a commitment with the mayor and one that he answered when he was first elected. I said to him: “Ed, you are a former conservative member of parliament, I am a liberal member of parliament, but we have to find a way to work together,” Fragiskatos said.

A better train service is such an area.

“If we consider what our barriers to economic growth in London are, I think our main obstacle is our connection to Toronto,” Fragiskatos said.

Electrification of the London public transport fleet is another policy where the couple has been in lockstep.

That goal came to the fore both at the presentation of the financial committee and at a later meeting with Fragiskatos, holder and infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna.

“I indicated that it would be important for London and other municipalities, large, medium, small, to make statements about electrification of bus fleets in the budget. I thought that was an important statement, “Holder said.