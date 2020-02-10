Mayor recommends city to provide clarity about LRT payments

File photo of LRT

Mayor Jim Watson has asked the city manager to give quarterly updates on what the city pays the Rideau Transit Group and a full explanation of the payments that have already been made to the builder of the troubled Confederation Line of the city of LRT.

Providing a “comprehensive overview” to councilors and members of the transit committee of the August and September payments to RTG in the city, “would be useful for members and commissioners to have a clear understanding of what the project agreement made payments necessary, “Watson said in a letter to city manager Steve Kanellakos.

Rideau Transit Group (RTG) is the consortium that built the Confederation Line and it offers repairs and maintenance of the LRT through an arm known as Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM).

The letter from Watson was publicly released Monday morning after a weekend in which several councilors were frustrated that they had been held in the dark around a $ 4.5 million payment to the consortium in September. The city said over the weekend that it was legally required to make the payment in September, but has since withheld its monthly payments to RTG.

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan told this newspaper in an email on Saturday that she was not satisfied with the explanation.

“Yes, (I) read the memo,” Meehan said. “They want it to be clear as mud. ‘Gosh, nobody’s to blame here. Sorry if you did not hear the answer or did not understand it correctly. ” Meehan called the explanation “thin and unacceptable and suitable for the course for the entire contract.”

Citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert said she was angry too.

“And it’s not just councilors who are furious … I’m pretty pissed off,” tweeted Wright Gilbert Monday morning. “I told people (based on the information I received) that we didn’t pay RTM a cent. It appears that we paid them 49,500,000 pennies ($ 4.5 million).”

In his letter to Kanellakos, Watson said he wanted the explanation by the end of the week. The updates on payments will be part of the regular quarterly update on the Confederation Line.

