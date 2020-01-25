Mayor, police promises action after fatal shooting in Seattle | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We will not allow this to become the new norm,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan in Seattle during a press conference on Thursday. “We know that gun rifle can be prevented and take urgent measures.”

Some of the immediate actions include placing more officers on the street where the shooting took place, as well as a mobile police station set up there, she said.

Authorities started getting calls from multiple gunshot victims at about 5:00 pm, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. The person who died was a woman in her forties, the fire department said. Seven people were being treated for gunshot wounds, said spokeswoman Susan Gregg of Harborview Medical Center.

The condition of a 55-year-old woman was upgraded from critical to serious and a 32-year-old man and boy were reported in satisfactory condition. Amazon, which has offices nearby and is the largest employer in the city, said two of his employees who happened to be injured were injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

“We are very concerned about the events of last night in Seattle and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy,” Amazon said in a statement on Thursday.

Video showed several people firing weapons after the dispute outside a McDonald’s. Police including murder and gang units were investigating.

“This is not a random incident, several people were involved,” said police chief Carmen Best. “There was a dispute for the McDonald’s, people pulled out guns, shots, people ran in different directions.”

Dear Thursday said that an injured person is also a suspect shooter who was arrested in hospital on Wednesday night on charges of illegal possession of weapons. She said the police were looking for two additional suspects who were considered armed and dangerous: Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24. The files show that both have long arrest registers and Durkan said both have gang connections.

Samantha Cook said she was at a nearby train station when she heard a firearm on Wednesday.

“I was on the first set of escalators,” Cook told The Seattle Times. “There were many gunshots that started to go off – maybe 10 or 11. It was just fast fire.”

Tyler Parsons told the Times that he was working in a coffee shop when he saw people fall to the floor. Some sought cover behind the counter and Parsons brought five or six customers to a storage room.

The shooting was’ just a little frightening. Terrifying that it’s so close, “Parsons said.

Democratic Washington Government Jay Inslee said in a statement that he was “shocked and horrified to hear about the shooting.”

Earlier this week there were two other violent incidents at the center. The police found a man with a bullet wound on Tuesday in a stairwell in a shopping mall and later died in a hospital. The police shot someone in another part of the center earlier on Wednesday.

Crime is actually in many parts of Seattle. According to city statistics, the robbery decreased by 9% in 2019 compared to 2018 and the attacks decreased by 4%. There were also fewer serious attacks and killings (27 killings in 2019 compared to 32 the previous year).

___

Associated Press writer Terry Tang has contributed from Phoenix.

___

This story has been corrected to say that Amazon is Seattle’s largest employer, not the region.

Lisa Baumann, The Associated Press